Quibi presents the trailer for Veena Sud Hollywood Horror – Deadline

Less than a week after its release, Quibi is sparking viewers his first major horror: the trailer for Veena Sud's ride-sharing drama The stranger.

The short-form service has unveiled the first look at the series, which will launch on April 13.

It tells the story of a modest young carpool driver who finds herself in her worst nightmare when a mysterious Hollywood Hills passenger enters her car. Her terrifying journey with the stranger unfolds for 12 hours as she navigates Los Angeles' sordid belly in a chilling cat-and-mouse game.

The series stars Avan Jogia (Zombieland: double tap), Dane DeHaan (ZeroZeroZero) and Maika Monroe (Follow)

Created, written and directed by The murderers Sud is produced by Fox 21 TV Studios.