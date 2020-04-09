Prosecutors deny misconduct allegations in Lori Loughlin's admissions scandal

WENN

Prosecutors in college admission case against 'Full House' actress and the other parents deny that they misbehaved since the attorneys representing the accused accused them of misconduct.

The prosecution in Lori LoughlinThe university admission case in the United States denied claims that they had acted unfairly by "catching" the accused.

Loughlin's attorneys, and those representing the other parents accused of trying to get their kids the best college spots by bribing education administrators, alleged that prosecutors at the United States Attorney's Office were guilty of misconduct and asked a judge to dismiss the charges against him.

They cited the notes of Rick Singer – the ringleader of the case – who according to them showed that he had been forced to call the "donations" Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli, and the others gave it to the universities that were waiting for their children to receive "bribes". Loughlin's defense team also argued that the prosecution had withheld the notes for nearly nine months, long after the court-imposed discovery Up News Info.

In a 36-page presentation in response to the claims on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, the Massachusetts Federal Attorney's office admitted that they should have released the notes earlier, but insisted that they had not acted in bad faith.

"In a lengthy and speedy prosecution, failure to produce the notes earlier was simply a mistake," wrote Assistant United States Attorney Steven E. Frank. "The defendants have not been biased, and their suggestion that the notes somehow 'exonerate' them, or reveal that the evidence against them was fabricated, is demonstrably false."

The filing also indicated that regardless of whether Singer and the defendants referred to the donations as "bribes" or not, the evidence suggests that everyone involved knew that what was involved was corrupt.

"Just because neither Singer nor the defendants actually used the word & # 39; bribery & # 39; to describe the alleged donations does not mean they were legitimate," Frank wrote. "They were bribes, regardless of what Singer and the defendants called them, because, as the defendants knew, corrupt informants were requesting the money in exchange for recruiting unskilled students, in violation of their duty to honestly service their employer. "

Loughlin and Giannulli, who have not yet responded to Wednesday's presentation, will go to trial on October 5.