Priyanka Chopra offers $ 100,000 to 4 Corona female warriors

Priyanka Chopra has been actively involved in raising awareness about COVID 19. She has also donated to PM CARES and the Maharashtra Prime Minister's Relief Fund. The actor was also part of the remotely filmed short film about Coronavirus, Family starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt.

Later, Priyanka stepped forward to announce that she would give away a sum of $ 100,000 to four female warriors who show strength in the fight against COVID 19. In announcing the results of the draw, Priyanka posted on social media: “Thank you all for nominating Incredible Women. who are overcoming today's challenges to help others. This week, @bonvivspikedseltzer and I'm enlightening 4 women who are really going above and beyond to make a difference on the front lines. "

He then announced the 4 winners and their contribution to the fight.

Here is Priyanka Chopra and these powerful women leading from the front in these difficult times.