Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already made a big (and hilarious) mistake with their new Archewell charitable foundation

Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they had named their new charitable foundation Archewell after Queen Elizabeth crushed the Sussex Royal idea, but it appears that they did not cover all of their bases before announcing the new name.

According to Page sixThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex became the target of the trolls after the couple apparently was unable to secure dominance at www.archewellfoundation.com. Fans who tried to visit that web address this week were redirected to the YouTube video for Kanye West's hit in 2005 Gold seeker introducing Jamie Foxx.

It is unclear if the couple owns the web address and were victims of hackers redirecting the site, or if they failed to secure the domain and someone else squatted and broke it. Starting Thursday, the redirect to Gold seeker it had been shot down However, it was not fast enough to prevent comments from coming.

"Redirected here from the,quot; foundation "of Mr. and Mrs. Markle," wrote one fan. "A tacky swindler and his hapless boy toy." Another added: "Linking this from Harry and Meghan's Merchie Foundation is pure gold!"

A third wrote: “Game, set, match House of Windsor. I would like to imagine the Queen orchestrating this and flying at tea time. Epic, "and a fourth added:" Hahaha, who ever did this on Meghan and Harry's website is a genius. "

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently settling into their new home in Los Angeles, explaining in a statement that they chose the name Archewell for their son, Archie Harrison.

So Prince Harry and Meghan Markle created a foundation called Archewell, in honor of their son Archie, but were unable to register a domain name for their website. So if you type https://t.co/EID3vddtHl, you will be redirected to the Kanye West music video for Gold Digger. This is crazy! pic.twitter.com/yknmX9iCUv – tobi r. (@xoxotobi) April 9, 2020

The couple explained that the Greek word Arche means "source of action," and was the inspiration for their son's name and his charitable efforts. Harry and Meghan have yet to launch their new foundation, but they felt "compelled,quot; to share the new name because they knew the information would come to light.

Ad

“Do some meaning, do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an old word for strength and action, and another that evokes the profound resources that each must use. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right, ”said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Post views:

0 0