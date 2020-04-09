President Trump will seek clemency of Joe Pardoning

Joe Exotic may receive a presidential pardon from President Donald Trump.

During a press conference at the White House, a journalist asked Trump if he would consider giving the owner of the jailed big cat a presidential pardon. Trump admitted that he had not seen the popular Netflix documentary, but said he would "take a look."

Her words come just days after the President's son Donald Trump Jr. said in an interview on Jim Norton and the SiriusXM Sam Roberts Show that he would apologize for Exotic.

A federal jury found Exotic guilty of trying to hire someone to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin in November 2017. He was also charged with multiple wildlife violations. However, Exotic is struggling and recently filed a $ 94 million lawsuit against the county and various federal agencies that participated in his arrest and prison sentence.

He says he believes Baskin should be behind bars for the alleged murder of her late husband, Don Lewis. Exotica says that she fed him with her tigers.