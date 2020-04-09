Pregnant actress Patti Murin struggles with intense coronavirus symptoms

WENN

The actress who plays Princess Anna in the stage version of & # 39; Frozen & # 39; Disney has become ill with the potential covid-19, as she feels 'sore with fever and cough'.

Up News Info –

Broadway actress and future mom Patti murin you are dealing with intense symptoms of coronavirus.

The star of the theatrical version of "Frozen"He took Instagram on Wednesday April 9, 2020 and revealed that he believes he has contracted the life-threatening illness.

Murin, who will welcome a girl with a husband Colin Donnell, detailed his poor physical condition, noting that the doctors are sure that he is fighting against Covid-19.

"I started to feel very tired and sore with a fever and a cough that makes me feel like my head is opening from the inside out," she wrote, "and after talking to my amazing OBGYN (obstetrician, gynecologist) my GP (general practitioner), and a very friendly doctor at Mount Sinai during a video conference, are pretty sure it's COVID-19. "

<br />

"I can't test myself unless I'm starting to have trouble breathing, so I'm going to count my stars so it looks like I'm leaning towards the soft end of the scale."

And although the actress and singer would like to know for sure if she has contracted the coronavirus, she is not willing to risk venturing into a crowded medical center.

"I AM WELL, I SWEAR, AND IT'S ALSO THE BABY!" she assured the fans. "This virus can't cross the placenta, so my uterus is literally the safest place for peanuts right now. I'm eating and drinking all the water in the world, and now it's kicking me almost every hour, so I know that is growing stronger by the day. "