Possibility for rapper and Kelly Rowland to lead BET Covid-19 relief fundraiser

The television special is called & # 39; Saving Our Selves: A BET Covid-19 Relief Effort & # 39; to raise funds to help the black community amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Chance of the rapper, DJ KhaledY Kelly Rowland are slated to participate in a US television special. USA intended to raise funds for the relief of the coronavirus to help the black community.

As reports suggest that people of color are among those most affected by the outbreak, BET network bosses have revealed plans for "Saving Our Selves: A BET Covid-19 Relief Effort," which Rowland will co-host. remotely with the actors. Regina Hall Y Terrence J.

Other guests reserved to make virtual appearances include singers. Charlie Wilson, Kirk FranklinY Fantasy Barrino.

Scott Mills, president of BET, writes in a statement: "The COVID-19 pandemic is savagely exacerbating the profound financial and health vulnerabilities facing many African-Americans. Every day, there are new reports of how this pandemic is killing African-Americans in largely higher rates than other communities. "

"BET is using all of our resources: our capital, our media platforms, our relationships with the creative community, sponsors, businesses and charities to support our community in this time of crisis."

The charity special, organized in association with United Way Worldwide nonprofit community officials, will air at 8 p.m. EST on April 22, 2020 and raise funds for organizations that provide aid and support to African American communities severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He won't be the first star-studded coronavirus relief fundraiser to hit TV screens. Elton John hosted the iHeart Living Room Concert for the United States on March 29, 2020, raising more than $ 8 million for charities Feeding America and First Responders Children & # 39; s Foundation.

The virtual pop festival featured performances at Elton's house, Mariah Carey, he alley boysY Tim McGraw among others.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga One World: Together at Home is being curated, a great special concert organized in collaboration with officials from Global Citizen and the World Health Organization.

It will air worldwide on April 18, 2020, when Paul MCCARTNEY, Elton John, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Billie eilish, John Legend, Kacey MusgravesY Keith Urban will be among the artists making special appearances.