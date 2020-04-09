Police: 41-year-old man arrested after violating no contact order, fleeing police in Willmar – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 41-year-old man is in custody after violating a domestic abuse no contact order and fleeing the police on Thursday morning.

According to the Willmar Police Department, the police were called around 10 a.m. 1500 block of Becker Avenue SE in a report of a man parked outside the caller's home.

Authorities say there is a current no-contact order between the 41-year-old and the caller.

When officers arrived, Willmar's man attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle. Police deployed stop sticks and punctured two of the suspect's tires, resulting in a short chase.

Police say the suspect's vehicle finally stopped and the man was arrested without incident. He is currently being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail for violation of the no contact order and for fleeing in a motor vehicle.

Up News Info-TV does not name suspects until they have been charged.