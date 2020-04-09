Player Group & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39 ;: full schedule, results, scores for the ESPN players-only tournament

The quarterfinals of the "NBA 2K,quot; Player Tournament, a video game competition between NBA stars, will feature only one player over the age of 26.

Outside of undisputed trash talk champion Patrick Beverley, 31, the second leg of the tournament is filled with the next generation of league top talent. Trae Young, DeAndre Ayton, and Devin Booker are great examples of players that the NBA wants to show as much as possible.

ESPN2 will show all four quarterfinal matches live on Thursday night, while ESPN will lead the semifinals on Saturday.

The game level is expected to improve now that 2K rookies have been eliminated. Most of the remaining competitors are well-versed, and Ayton and Booker are familiar with streaming their games online.

Player tournament support & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;

Here's a look at the full player-only tournament schedule:

Quarter finals

The quarterfinals will take place on Thursday, April 8.

Match Start time television channel Devin Booker vs. Rui Hachimura 7 p.m. ESPN2 Montrezl Harrell vs. Derrick Jones Jr. 8 p.m. ESPN2 Bring Young against DeAndre Ayton 9 p.m. ESPN2 Andre Drummond vs. Patrick Beverley 10 p.m. ESPN2

Semifinals

The semifinals will take place on Saturday, April 11.

Match Start time television channel TBD vs. TBD 8 p.m. ESPN TBD vs. TBD TBD ESPN

NBA Tournament & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;

Here is the TV broadcast schedule for the entire "NBA 2K,quot; Tournament of Players. The tournament can be broadcast through the ESPN app and NBA social media on Twitter (@ NBA2K, @NBA), Twitch, YouTube and Facebook, but only after the end of the live broadcast on ESPN.

Date Round Time Channel April 3 Preview of the show 7 p.m. ET ESPN April 3 Jones vs. Durant 7:30 pm. ET ESPN April 3 First round 8:30 pm. ET ESPN2 5th of April First round Noon-4 p.m. ET ESPN2 April 9th Quarter finals 7-11 p.m. ET ESPN2 April 11 Semifinals and finals TBD ESPN

Winning Players Tournament Award

The NBA player who wins the "NBA 2K,quot; group will claim $ 100,000 to donate to a coronavirus-related charity of their choice.