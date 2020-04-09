Player Group & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39 ;: full schedule, results, scores for the ESPN players-only tournament

The quarterfinals of the "NBA 2K,quot; Player Tournament, a video game competition between NBA stars, will feature only one player over the age of 26.
Outside of undisputed trash talk champion Patrick Beverley, 31, the second leg of the tournament is filled with the next generation of league top talent. Trae Young, DeAndre Ayton, and Devin Booker are great examples of players that the NBA wants to show as much as possible.
ESPN2 will show all four quarterfinal matches live on Thursday night, while ESPN will lead the semifinals on Saturday.
The game level is expected to improve now that 2K rookies have been eliminated. Most of the remaining competitors are well-versed, and Ayton and Booker are familiar with streaming their games online.
Player tournament support & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;
Here's a look at the full player-only tournament schedule:
Quarter finals
The quarterfinals will take place on Thursday, April 8.
|Match
|Start time
|television channel
|Devin Booker vs. Rui Hachimura
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Montrezl Harrell vs. Derrick Jones Jr.
|8 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Bring Young against DeAndre Ayton
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Andre Drummond vs. Patrick Beverley
|10 p.m.
|ESPN2
Semifinals
The semifinals will take place on Saturday, April 11.
|Match
|Start time
|television channel
|TBD vs. TBD
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|ESPN
NBA Tournament & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;
Here is the TV broadcast schedule for the entire "NBA 2K,quot; Tournament of Players. The tournament can be broadcast through the ESPN app and NBA social media on Twitter (@ NBA2K, @NBA), Twitch, YouTube and Facebook, but only after the end of the live broadcast on ESPN.
|Date
|Round
|Time
|Channel
|April 3
|Preview of the show
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|April 3
|Jones vs. Durant
|7:30 pm. ET
|ESPN
|April 3
|First round
|8:30 pm. ET
|ESPN2
|5th of April
|First round
|Noon-4 p.m. ET
|ESPN2
|April 9th
|Quarter finals
|7-11 p.m. ET
|ESPN2
|April 11
|Semifinals and finals
|TBD
|ESPN
Winning Players Tournament Award
The NBA player who wins the "NBA 2K,quot; group will claim $ 100,000 to donate to a coronavirus-related charity of their choice.
