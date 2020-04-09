Pixel 4a specs leak in full weeks before launch – BGR

Google is expected to launch the new budget Pixel 4a phone in the coming weeks, and a new report reveals the rumored specs of the phone.

The $ 399 Pixel 4a will come in one size and feature mid-range hardware, like its predecessor.

It is unclear when Google will launch the new phone, given that the I / O 2020 developer conference has been canceled for fear of coronaviruses.

It is no secret that Google will launch an affordable Pixel phone in the coming weeks. We've already seen plenty of Pixel 4a leaks detailing its design, specs, and price. The phone should have been featured at Google's annual developer conference, but this year there won't be an I / O event, not even online.

Still, Google is expected to launch the new cheap Pixel 4a sometime in the coming months. But by the time the announcement arrives, there will be no secrets left, as has been the case with virtually every Pixel phone in recent years. And now, a new leak has spoiled all the specifications of the Pixel 4a.

The Pixel 4a will come in one size, 9to5Google learned. There will be no Pixel 4a XL.

The phone will feature a 5.81-inch Full HD + OLED screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080. We already know that the phone will have a better design than the Pixel 4, since the Pixel 4a will feature a higher screen-to-body ratio than the models. more expensive. But you won't get 3D facial recognition or Motion Sense support on the Pixel 4a.

Other specs include a Snapdragon 730 processor, a Titan M security chip, 6GB of RAM, 64GB / 128GB of storage, and a 3,080mAh battery. The Pixel 4a will have a plastic back instead of glass, which should allow for wireless charging, but the phone won't support it. Charging watches wired at 18W, according to the report.

The main camera features a single 12.2-megapixel camera with auto focus, as well as optical image stabilization and electronic image stabilization. The piercing selfie camera will have an 8-megapixel lens, similar to last year's model. The video recording specifications will match the Pixel 4, including 1080p @ 30 FPS, 60 FPS, and 120 FPS; 720p @ 240 FPS; 4K @ 30 FPS for the rear camera; and 1080p @ 30 FPS for the selfie camera.

As for software, the Pixel 4a will include some of the Pixel 4's best tricks, including the new Google Assistant, Now Playing, and support for three years of Android updates. The phone will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Pixel 4a will also have at least two color options: just black and just blue.

Priced at $ 399, the Pixel 4a will definitely be a great deal for shoppers looking for a budget phone right now. However, the Pixel 4a will have an incredible competitor this year on the iPhone 9 (iPhone SE), which will be released soon. Apple's phone will also cost $ 399, but will feature the same flagship processor as the iPhone 11 series. The affordable iPhone is expected to launch next week. The Pixel 4a should have been unveiled in mid-May, but Google could always launch it before that now that I / O 2020 is canceled.