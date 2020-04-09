Pink updates fans on Son Jameson's health after terrifying battle with COVID-19

Pink and her son suffered from COVID-19, but after she recovered, the girl continued to have fevers and a severe cough that really worried the mother. Now, however, it seems that the singer finally has good news when it comes to Jameson's recovery.

Pink told her fans that the experience that she and her son became infected with the dangerous virus was "the scariest and most terrifying thing,quot; in their "entire life."

Now, however, she and fans can breathe a sigh of relief that Pink shared while on the "home,quot; version of Ellen's talk show that the boy is doing much better.

"Jameson now has two days without a fever," he told the host before going into detail about what Jameson has been going through in the past few weeks.

Started It started with Jameson…. Three-year-olds get sick all the time, but started with a fever on March 14. We have been quarantined since March 11. It started with a fever for him, and it came and went, and then he had stomach aches, diarrhea, chest pains and then a headache. And then a sore throat … Every day there were some new symptoms. And then his fever stayed, it didn't go away. And then it started to go up and up and up and up. And at one point it was 103, "Pink said.

The concerned mother admitted that everything was "terrifying,quot;.

What made matters worse was that he also received COVID-19, and his symptoms began on March 16.

She detailed what she was feeling at the time, saying "I was not feeling well, I was really tired." I had a little chills, I felt nauseous but I never had a fever. I never had what they tell you to look for. "

Pink, who has had "severe asthma," had not needed her nebulizer machine for the past 30 years until one night when she had serious trouble breathing and decided to use it again.

See this post on Instagram Two weeks ago, my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I showed symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to the tests and I tested positive. My family was already taking refuge at home and we continued to do so for the past two weeks following our doctor's instructions. Just a few days ago we were tested again and now we are thankfully negative. It is an absolute parody and a failure of our government not to make the evidence more accessible. This disease is serious and real. People need to know that the disease affects young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must do free and more accessible tests to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support healthcare professionals who fight on the front lines every day, I am donating $ 500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Philadelphia Emergency Fund in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there. for 18 years in Cardiomyopathy and Heart. Transplant center. Additionally, I am donating $ 500,000 to the Mayor of the City of Los Angeles' Emergency Crisis Fund COVID-19. THANKS to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! The next two weeks are crucial: stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️ A post shared by P! NK (@pink) in April 3, 2020 at 6:27 p.m. PDT

The singer confessed that this was the moment when she really started to freak out.

Pink was very excited to discuss what she and her son went through and did not hesitate to shut down the system for not providing further evidence.



