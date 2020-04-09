Photos: Here we take you into Allu Arjun's 37th birthday celebrations

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun turned 37 yesterday and the actor showered with immense love from fans. On the occasion, the actor released the first official look at his highly anticipated movie, Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the film will be released in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The action thriller will feature actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead opposite Allu.

The versatile actor spent his day at home with his wife Sneha and their children, their son Ayaan, and daughter Arha. Sneha shared photos of the good time they spent on their Instagram stories. We can see the star cutting her birthday cake together with the family sitting next to her. The family photo will surely leave you smiling. Another image shows Allu Arjun looking adorably at the birthday greeting cards made by her children.

Cute, right?

Apart from this, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Hansika Motwani, Pushpa's co-star Rashmika Mandanna, Lakshmi Manchu, and Rakul Preet Singh also wanted the superstar.

We look forward to another amazing year for the movie superstar.