Phil Neville says that England Women have to experiment and take risks | Football news

Phil Neville has defended the recent form of England Women in the latest Off Script podcast

In a special Neville edition for Off Script brothers, England Women's head coach Phil Neville says his team must take risks to reach the next level.

The former Manchester United and Everton defender was named England's women's head coach in January 2018 and has been successful with the team, winning the 2019 SheBelieves Cup and finishing fourth at the World Cup last summer.

However, there has been a lack of form since the tournament in France, and speaking in the latest Off Script podcast, Neville said he is using the lack of competitive matches to attract the best young talent.

"It has been a difficult time but we don't have tournaments," he explained. "We are experimenting and trying to build a new team. We are testing things and trying to reach the next level and for that, we have to take risks. We have taken great risks since the World Cup but knowing full well, these risks are not going to really cost.

Phil Neville helped lead England's women to their 2019 SheBelieves Cup victory

"The nice thing is that we now have a group of young players who can be as good as any other player we have ever had. They have had the new way of training with fitness and nutrition and they are going to be absolutely outstanding.

"I love the work I am doing. I think what I have learned in the last two years is whatever level you train at or the genre you train at, if you love it and you have a great group of players, then you & # 39; I have to do it. Yes, it was difficult, but it was difficult because the bar was set very high after the World Cup. "

& # 39; Gary should have another crack in the administration & # 39;

Gary and Phil Neville worked together in Valencia

It is not the first time that Phil uses training. He was assistant manager to brother Gary in Valencia during the 2015/16 season, and has urged his older brother to reconsider his career.

Speaking about his time in Spain, he said, "I loved it. Gary rented a house around the corner and took me back to the United States when we did everything together, we talked every minute of every day, so it was absolutely fantastic.

"It was a difficult period because the team did not do as well as we thought, but what Gary doesn't really attribute to himself, and I see all the interviews he does about the administration and his time in Valencia, is that he actually did a very good work.

"I study all the training sessions and the games we play and the team played really good football. He was very good at his job and I firmly believe that he should give management a chance again. I know he has made up his mind and is openly talking about That, but I saw and worked for someone who could be an outstanding manager.

"Difficulty was the language barrier, but for me personally, I worked with my best friend and my brother in a difficult situation where he threw himself into the cauldron of a club that was known for firing managers."

"But the moment he left, I wanted to leave immediately. I had committed three years to living in Spain, but ultimately my loyalty was with my brother."

Gary & # 39; proud & # 39; Tracey and Phil's impact on women's sports

Tracey Neville helped bring netball to the public's attention as England's head coach

Before Phil was head coach of England Women, his twin sister Tracey had an award-winning spell as head coach of England Netball, winning the gold of the Commonwealth Games in 2018 with a last-minute goal against Australia.

With his two brothers leading the women's sport in their careers, Gary explained how he came to appreciate the value of his accomplishments, particularly with Tracey.

He said, "When I retired from soccer, my life changed completely. When I look back to being a soccer player at Man United, I really didn't care about anything other than playing for United. I really didn't, I was like this.

"But in recent years, a number of things have happened. Tracey, along with the netball team she had for England, really rose to fame. I have two daughters, they play netball every week and they are obsessed." with Tracey and she has been amazing to them.

"My mom and dad traveled everywhere watching each of our games (from Gary and Phil), but when we retired, literally every week, we went to see Tracey's games. They traveled to Australia where my dad and Tracey died I was training at the World Championships.

"Philip and I were obviously at that time, and I think it started to take up a lot more of our minds and we became much more aware of what Tracey was doing, the impact it was having, not only on the sport, but also on the women's sport.

"It was beyond that when I began to realize the magnitude of what I was achieving, what I was doing and how good I was as a coach. Even now, with Philip as manager of the England women's soccer team, the impact that They had and have had in women's sport is huge and that's something I'm incredibly proud of. "