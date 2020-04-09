Pat McAfee explains how she nearly killed a "talking and walking methamphetamine head,quot;

There are no live sports these days, but there is a "talking, walking meth head,quot; that is almost run over by Pat McAfee's truck and then pretends to shoot a quiver of arrows at the former Colts player.

This is the story McAfee told during Thursday's edition of his daily show on DAZN. It is a ridiculous story, to say the least.

McAfee, who hit in Indianapolis for seven seasons (2009-16) before retiring, simply drove Thursday morning to the office where his show is taped. The trip became anything but routine after he nearly hit a man with his Ford F-150.

Below is the full story in all its absurdity.

Between McAfee's description of the "demonic methamphetamine head,quot; appearance, the idea of ​​such a demonic methamphetamine head shooting false arrows at a stranger and yelling at another, this is an incredible story. Although McAfee was probably wise to stay in his truck and avoid another encounter with what he believed to be a crazy person.

McAfee has been presenting "The Pat McAfee Show,quot; on DAZN since September.