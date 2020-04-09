Paris Hilton and her family donate $ 10 million to Covid-19 relief efforts

WENN

The Hiltons pledge $ 10 million to help fight the coronavirus pandemic as the world faces a crisis due to the deadly virus outbreak that started in Wuhan, China.

Paris Hilton and her family have pledged $ 10 million for coronavirus relief efforts through their Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.

The nonprofit, established by hotel entrepreneur Conrad N. Hilton in 1944, will help support those affected by the global health crisis, and the organization announced, "About half will go to protect the homeless population in Los Angeles, and the other half focused on helping African countries prepare for a pending outbreak. "

The money will be used to help health care clinics in Los Angeles purchase essential supplies and personal protective equipment, including hand sanitizers and test kits, and "cover expenses related to developing and implementing a plan for COVID-19 response to serve the homeless in Los Angeles County, "added a press release.

The other half will be donated to countries in Africa that do not have sufficient funds and are poorly equipped to deal with strains of the virus.

Following the announcement, the hotel heiress and DJ Paris tweeted, "I am so proud that @HiltonFoundation has just donated $ 10 million in additional funds for relief efforts and support to the communities most affected by # COVID19 here at #LosAngeles and abroad".

She added: "It is our collective responsibility in philanthropy to work together during this time!"