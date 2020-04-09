Paradigm responds to Debbee Klein's lawsuit and calls prostitutes to claim "blatant lies" – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: A week after former Paradigm agent Debbee Klein hit her former employer with a $ 2 million breach of lawsuit lawsuit, the company led by Sam Gores has responded today with a lawsuit of its own that denies all allegations. of incorrectness as "self-large and delusional," especially slanderous claims that the agency's president hired prostitutes.

"The long-standing Gores executive assistant's accompanying statement confirms that this alleged conversation never took place," states the motion to compel arbitration of Klein's claim that a fired employee suddenly told him earlier this year that the sex workers are paid ten cents for Gores. and others.

Related story Exotic Tiger King Joe Suffers Two Big Bites in False $ 89 Million Arrest Lawsuit

"After the complaint was filed, this former Paradigm employee contacted Gores because & # 39; she wanted to help clear things up about this made-up conversation between her and Klein, which had never taken place," states the presentation of the sworn memory. of the unnamed assistant taken earlier this week. "He confirmed that she is" outraged "by Klein's" blatant lies "," adds the paperwork from Paradigm's attorneys, Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & Aldisert. "He also testified under oath that he" never "had a conversation with Klein about Gores' alleged acquisition of prostitutes, or his alleged misuse of company funds to pay for them. He also confirmed that Gores" never asked her ) that he look for a prostitute for himself or for any other person ", much less that Paradigm pays for it".

In addition to trying to get the whole thing behind the closed door of arbitration, the response proclaims that "Hollywood Billionaire Agent" Klein never had a new employment contract with Paradigm after his latest deal expired late last year, says the agency. that the "fabricated complaint is full of great inconsistencies".

And this is very personal.

"In what can only be described as an extraordinary sense of right and arrogance,

Klein is outraged that Paradigm has had the audacity to suspend negotiations on her multi-million dollar employment contract amid a global pandemic, "says the motion." Paradigm intended to resume negotiations when business returned to normal, and / or had a realistic sense of his potential exposure. Although Paradigm hoped that Klein would remain loyal to the agency in difficult times, he understood that he risked seeking a new job. "

"To say that Klein has stabbed his 23-year-old former mentor, boss and friend, Sam Gores, in the back is an understatement of epic proportions."

Debbee Klein's attorneys did not respond to Deadline's request for comment on today's motion. We will update this post if they do.

PLUS