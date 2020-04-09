Palestinians fear a coronavirus storm

NILIN, West Bank – Jalal Zuhair Mansour supports his wife and four children with the $ 2,800 a month they pay him as a maintenance man for a Tel Aviv housing complex. But on Tuesday, after a few weeks in an apartment his boss loaned him because of the Israeli ban on travel from the West Bank, he left him and traveled to Beitunia, on the outskirts of Ramallah.

The coronavirus was simply too widespread where he worked to take a risk, he said, adding: "I am not ready to lose myself and my family."

Mansour, and thousands of others like him, have suddenly become the Palestinian Authority's worst nightmare.

The outbreaks at two kosher chicken slaughterhouses on the Israeli side sickened dozens of Palestinian workers, who carried the virus to their home villages. Palestinian officials now say the returning workers are responsible for at least a third of the known cases in the West Bank, including his only death.