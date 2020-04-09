Palestinians fear a coronavirus storm

NILIN, West Bank – Jalal Zuhair Mansour supports his wife and four children with the $ 2,800 a month they pay him as a maintenance man for a Tel Aviv housing complex. But on Tuesday, after a few weeks in an apartment his boss loaned him because of the Israeli ban on travel from the West Bank, he left him and traveled to Beitunia, on the outskirts of Ramallah.
The coronavirus was simply too widespread where he worked to take a risk, he said, adding: "I am not ready to lose myself and my family."
Mansour, and thousands of others like him, have suddenly become the Palestinian Authority's worst nightmare.
The outbreaks at two kosher chicken slaughterhouses on the Israeli side sickened dozens of Palestinian workers, who carried the virus to their home villages. Palestinian officials now say the returning workers are responsible for at least a third of the known cases in the West Bank, including his only death.
Up to 150,000 West Bank residents regularly work in Israel or Israeli settlements, earning much better wages than they could get from Palestinian employers. They are vital to the West Bank economy, with an estimated income of $ 2.5 billion a year, about 13 percent of total income.
Tens of thousands are still in Israel, but many are slowly heading home for a variety of reasons: fear, nostalgia, or lack of a decent place to sleep; because they were fired; or simply to observe Ramadan, which begins on April 23, with their families.
Up to 8,000 workers returned through checkpoints Sunday through Wednesday, Palestinian officials said, and neither the Israelis nor the Palestinians say they will be able to. test them all for Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. Some workers avoid checkpoints entirely, easily sliding through gaps in the separation barrier between the West Bank and Israel.
The best that officials can handle at checkpoints is what happened when Mr. Mansour, 41, crossed the Nilin crossing on Tuesday. Security officials took his ID and work permit, promising to return them when his two-week quarantine ends, then medical workers checked his temperature, sprayed his clothes and cash with alcohol, and sent him on his way.
Officials in Ramallah initially accepted Israel's decision to allow some workers to remain in Israel for a month or two: those under the age of 50 in industries they deemed essential, including agriculture, health and construction.
But Palestinian officials expected Israel to care for the workers who contracted the virus. After the Israeli police unceremoniously left a sick worker at a checkpoint (later tested negative), Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh backed down and urged the workers to return to the West Bank for their own safety. .
Now, however, the fear is that many will follow his advice, and that large numbers of returning workers could be unintentional carriers of the virus, an eventuality that would quickly invade unequipped hospitals in the West Bank.
The stress on the Palestinian side is shown in rhetoric that belies the close cooperation between Israeli and West Bank officials behind the scenes, a cooperation that the United Nations has publicly praised.
"Israel's economy is no more precious than our children's lives," Shtayyeh said at a press conference.
In Gaza, the pandemic prompted Hamas, the militant group that rules the coastal enclave, to raise the possibility of an exchange of prisoners, which Israel quickly said would be happy to negotiate. But Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar also shouted that if Gaza did not get the medical equipment it needs, it would "stop the breathing of six million Israelis."
While Israel has seen dozens of viruses die and more than 9,000 infected, the occupied Palestinian territories so far have been relatively unscathed, and their isolation ironically offers a measure of protection.
In Gaza, where Israel and Egypt have maintained a long blockade, only 13 people have tested positive, none of them showing symptoms. In the West Bank, about 250 people tested positive. In East Jerusalem, the testing centers only opened on Friday, but hospital officials say they fear the disease will spread undetected.
Officials are also deeply concerned that factors that help spread the virus – poverty, poor health, limited access to medical care and large families living in tight areas – are abundantly present in the West Bank and Gaza.
Mr. Shtayyeh's Administration Won Wide approval of his aggressive response to an early outbreak that involved Greek tourists in Bethlehem: declared a national emergency on March 5, closed the Bethlehem area, and abruptly shut down the entire West Bank tourism industry.
His security officers imposed a strict ban on travel between cities, and officials at all levels have cracked down on his businesses: When a Ramallah barber reopened his shop, local leaders put him in jail.
In Gaza, by contrast, long-standing deprivation has at least softened the blow: unemployment was already over 50 percent, and young people were already complaining that there was nothing to do. "In my opinion, thank you, crown, because the crown made the Gaza Strip equal to all outsiders," Rami Aman, an activist with the Gaza Youth Committee, joked in a Zoom call with other Palestinians and Israelis on Monday night.
All Palestinians are doing their part: Ramallah's disc jockeys are hosting flash mob-style dance parties where residents take to their rooftops and terraces. Artist Emile Ashrawi, better known as the husband of former Palestinian spokeswoman Hanan Ashrawi, read children's books on Facebook Live.
Taybeh Brewery is bottling hand sanitizer, a Hebron shoemaker and a Gaza garment factory are making surgical masks, and Al-Quds University is competing to produce ventilators. A Hebron merchant of goods made it known that he would give away tomatoes, cucumbers and potatoes to customers who couldn't pay.
But there is much to worry about besides the returning workers.
Some 5,500 Palestinians are in Israeli jails, and are still free at the end of their sentences. One was overrun by a crowd of hundreds when he He came home to Jenin, a disaster of social estrangement. Another tested positive for the virus a few days after its release, raising the grim specter of an outbreak behind bars.
Monitoring groups and security forces say vandalism and anti-Palestinian violence have increased, as extremist Jewish settlers take advantage of the West Bank emergency by attacking farmers, damaging property and trespassing or invading Palestinian land.
"As Israelis and Palestinians take refuge in their homes, fanatical settler groups are going crazy," said Firas Alami, director of field research for the rights group Yesh Din.
Fatah, the political faction that already dominates the Palestinian Authority, has established "emergency committees,quot; of young activists in East Jerusalem and villages in the West Bank in an almost official role, spraying disinfectant, distributing food, driving cars with police sirens, and general affirming themselves.
Critics of the West Bank have accused Fatah of exploiting the emergency to expand and consolidate its power, and Israel has arrested some Palestinian leaders in East Jerusalem, reportedly as a warning against the attempt to undermine Israel's authority.
However, nothing compares to fear of an uncontrolled outbreak, and nowhere is it sharper than in densely populated Gaza, where fewer than 90 fans are known to exist in a small territory with some 2 million residents. The United Nations is leading an effort to try to get 60 more fans.
Hamas has quarantined thousands of travelers returning from abroad, but its apparent success in containing the virus so far has led to palpable overconfidence, with increasing numbers of people ignoring social distancing rules. On Tuesday, Hamas sent masked security officers to chase people off the beach.
Matthias Schmale, Gaza Director of the The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees, which started delivering food aid to 240,000 families, said people were celebrating too soon.
"This is the wrong time to take your foot off the brakes," said Schmale. "He is an invisible enemy. We do not know if he is here. And if he explodes, it will be a disaster."
Mohammed Najib reported from Nilin and David M. Halbfinger from Jerusalem. Isabel Kershner contributed reports from Jerusalem and Iyad Abuheweila from Gaza City.