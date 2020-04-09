OPEC and Russia agree to reduce production by 10 million barrels per day

The Saudis have been involved in a price war with Russia after Moscow refused to accept a Saudi proposal in early March to cut production to address a sharp drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. The dispute threatens to flood oil markets, including those in the United States, with an oversupply of crude.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo acknowledged in his introductory remarks that excess oil had put his organization in a weak position. The Saudis, for example, have loaded huge volumes of crude into the tankers, but are said to have trouble finding buyers for all the oil.

“Our industry is bleeding; No one has been able to stop the bleeding, ”he said, according to the text of his comments posted on the OPEC website. "It is imperative that we take urgent action."

Some producers in the United States also face difficulties in selling and storing oil. Analysts at Wood Mackenzie, a research firm, said during a webinar on Thursday that storage tanks in Cushing, Oklahoma, arguably the most important location in the United States, were filling at record speeds, pushing prices.

With the industry in the United States threatened with job losses and bankruptcies, the Trump administration has been pressuring the Saudis and Russians to cut. In an interview on CNBC Thursday, energy secretary Dan Brouillette said OPEC and its allies "can easily reach 10 million, perhaps even more, and certainly more if you include the other oil-producing nations, nations like Canada, Brazil, others. "

The US oil industry USA And the Trump administration has so far scrapped the idea of ​​participating in coordinated cuts with OPEC and Russia, but US producers are already contributing to the production cuts. Brouilette said the sharp drop in demand due to the pandemic would lead to a reduction in production in the United States of two million barrels per day by the end of the year. With storage space "running low, at some point everyone is going to cut production," he said.