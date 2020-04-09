OnlyFans reports 75% increase in new accounts as people search for ways to pay their bills during the pandemic

TSR Coins: Roommates, since many companies are still closed, people are finding new ways to pay these bills during the pandemic. And while some get cunning and create facial masks, it seems like others are turning to selling what they can on OnlyFans.

According to the Huffington Post, OnlyFans has reported a 75% increase in new accounts since the social distancing rules went into effect. We know what you are thinking: People are stripping for money, which is true for most users. But, the company says some people are using the platform to sell everything from artwork, workout routines, and even cooking tutorials.

The Post caught up with Rae, a new mother who lives in Southern California, who says that in just a week, she made $ 1,000 through subscriptions and tips selling topless photos on OnlyFans. She was suspended last month after the gym closed, which she managed to close due to the coronavirus.

"At first they told us they would still pay us, but that did not last," he said. “I have a small one, so it was very stressful. I need to make sure they take care of him. It had already made a huge difference for us. Being stuck in my house, I have to connect and work to promote my page. "

As we previously reported, the United States is not only fighting coronavirus, our nation is now facing the problem of unemployment. NBC reports that another 6.6 million people have applied for unemployment since the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the total to 16 million in the past three weeks.