One dead in shooting in northeast Denver

A man was shot dead Thursday afternoon in northeast Denver, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Monroe Street, and the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said on Twitter.

Police did not immediately release information about a suspect. A homicide investigation is ongoing.

