One dead in shooting in northeast Denver

A man was shot dead Thursday afternoon in northeast Denver, police said.

Alert: Officers are conducting a homicide investigation after a reported shooting in Block 2800 of Monroe St. The adult male victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Circumstances remain under investigation; Updates released when available. pic.twitter.com/m1R4XsoAaJ – Denver Police Department (@DenverPolice) April 9, 2020

The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Monroe Street, and the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said on Twitter.

Police did not immediately release information about a suspect. A homicide investigation is ongoing.