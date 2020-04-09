Once hailed as a community service hero, Fort Worth officer Damon Cole faces charges of family violence – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A Fort Worth police officer, described by Up News Info 11 News for his outreach in the community fighting childhood cancer and his pursuit of a loose cow, was arrested.

Officer Damon Cole was arrested last month and charged with continued violence against the family and interference with the request for emergency assistance.

The arrest came after police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance near Cascade Court's 7300 block on March 26.

According to police, Cole, 44, was arrested after an investigation by the department and the internal affairs unit. After being released on bail, Cole was placed in restricted service, stripped of all police power and his insignia and equipment, and reassigned to a non-police role pending the outcome of the investigation.

Fort Worth police said they will not release any more information about Cole's arrest and prosecution by the Tarrant County District Attorney to ensure the integrity of the criminal justice process.

In addition to a 2016 story with Cole sitting and obediently praying by his sick father's bed, a 2019 CBSDFW.COM post highlighted him and other officers as they worked to dispute nearly two dozen cows that were they had released and made their way. in a residential neighborhood in Tarrant County.

In early 2019, Cole also appeared on Up News Info 11 News for connecting with a teenager who had been absent and rewarded the young woman after fulfilling her promises to return to school, and to make a great effort, and to be respectful of her. parents