Old piece of rope shows Neanderthal's work

NY – It looked like a white stain on the bottom of a Neanderthal stone tool. But a microscope showed that it was a bunch of interwoven fibers.

Closer examination revealed that it was the first direct evidence that Neanderthals could make rope, and the earliest known direct evidence for rope manufacturing in general, the researchers say.

The finding implies that our evolutionary cousins ​​had some understanding of the numbers and trees that supplied the raw material, they say. It is the latest discovery that shows that Neanderthals were smarter than modern people usually assume.

Bruce Hardy of Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and colleagues report the discovery in a document published Thursday by Scientific Reports. The chain hints at the possibility of other skills, such as making bags, mats, nets and fabrics, they said.

It came from an archaeological site in the Rhone River valley in southeastern France, and is between 40,000 and 50,000 years old. The researchers don't know how the Neanderthals used the rope or even if it had originally been attached to the stone cutting tool.

Perhaps the tool fell onto the rope, preserving the quarter-inch (6.2 mm) segment while the rest perished over time, Hardy said. The rope is approximately one-fiftieth of an inch (0.55 mm) wide.

It was made from fiber from the inner bark of trees. The Neanderthals twisted three bundles of fibers together counterclockwise, and then spun them clockwise to form the rope. That assembly process shows some sense of numbers, Hardy said.

Paola Villa, a Neanderthal expert at the University of Colorado Museum who was not involved in the new study, noted that Hardy had previously found "tantalizing evidence,quot; for rope manufacture by Neanderthals. The new job now shows it directly, he said.

