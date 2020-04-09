Off the court: Karen Greig trusts her athletes and Thunder's key steps | Netball News





Thunder head coach discusses key franchise decisions and next steps

Karen Greig has revealed the steps the Manchester Thunder has taken to ensure there is a solid base to return to when the Vitality Netball Superleague resumes.

In late March, the franchise announced its decision to take the option of government support during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that they will increase the remaining 20 percent of player and coach salaries.

"This will ensure that the business can continue to keep its team on and off the court together and, once restrictions on social distancing are removed, it will resume our work," said Executive Director Debbie Hallas.

Greig, talking to Sky Sports On Off The Court, he explained more about the decision and why it was made.

"As a franchise we are an independent franchise, so we don't have the connections of a university, a rugby club or anything like that," said the former England international.. "So for us, our sources of income depend heavily on sponsorship and ticket sales."

"While we don't have that at the moment, it was very important for the club to be able to continue to support each other and make sure we have a solid and solid foundation to start the league again." "

The Thunder statement also highlighted the external impact for fans in terms of not seeing their players on their social media channels.

Other clubs have followed him: Surrey Storm, Saracens Mavericks and Celtic Dragons, and Greig shares what it means to her regarding contact time with her players from the coach's perspective.

"It really is difficult because obviously you still want to be in touch with the players to see how they are and how they are dealing with it both mentally and physically," he said.

"But, unless players pick up the phone and just want to have a general conversation, we won't be able to work the same line (training)."

"We have prepared them to the best of our ability and we have to trust that while they are at home they will train as much as possible."

I would like to think that the players are in the mindset that they want to stay in the best physical position so that, hopefully, when the league restarts, they will be in a position to move on.

Right now, the Vitality Netball Superleague board continues to evaluate scenarios regarding the resumption of the season and there is a meeting scheduled for mid-April between the board and the franchises.

Former England head coach Tracey Neville has explained what she feels should happen to Sky Sports and Greig agrees with her friend and former colleague that a full season is needed.

The Netball opportunity for a world calendar Tracey Neville and Tamsin Greenway discuss netball's opportunity to coordinate a world calendar, during the latest episode of Off The Court.

"I would love to play the league. Ultimately, we have had a long and difficult preseason. The girls and the staff behind the scenes have worked tremendously hard, I think there has to be a way that we can end this league and play it." , said.

"What does it look like in terms of connection to the international calendar, I'm not quite sure?

"In the world of my dreams, that is what I would like, but obviously everything is in the hands of the Super League and the contingency meetings that are taking place right now."

I think there must be some kind of working partnership between all of these countries with the leagues, us, Australia and New Zealand, to see if there is a way that we can all work together on calendar terms. I think there really have to be a lot of talks in the coming months.

With Thunder's position as it is, regarding being a more independent franchise, Greig explained how a shortened Superleague season could potentially impact them.

"It would be huge. Look at the sponsorship we've brought in this season already, and I'm not 100% sure what those contracts are like, but we could end up losing that sponsorship money," she said. said.

"Obviously we are losing a lot of money from ticket sales. So for us it would be huge."

"We were lucky to get a sponsor to put in some money during the offseason. That has been huge for us, without that support we could have been in a very different situation."

"While it would necessarily be the end of the world (not playing it), it would have a massive impact in terms of what we were able to do to move forward in terms of player support. Not only at the Superleague level but along the way as well,quot; .

