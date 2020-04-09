OCFA Captain returns to work after recovering from COVID-19 at home with his healthy wife and daughter – Up News Info Los Angeles

– When an Orange County Fire Authority captain was sent home, along with 23 others, on March 18 after two firefighters at his station near the University of California Irvine tested positive for COVID-19, he imagined the worst.

"The worst part is the fear of not knowing," said Captain Paul Holaday.

Two days later, Holaday became ill and tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"I took this to my family and are they going to get it?" Said Holaday.

He decided to quarantine the home where his wife and daughter also live. To keep his distance, he stayed in the guest room.

"We started cleaning as much as we could," said Melissa Holaday, the captain's wife. "For my daughter and me, of course, every tickle in my throat, every headache, is like," Oh no. I have it?

During the worst three days of the illness, Melissa carefully brought food and water to the guest room wearing a mask and gloves.

"It really wasn't that bad," said Holaday. "I had the flu in February, I was diagnosed with Influenza B, and that was much worse than COVID for me."

But just when he thought he had recovered, he had a relapse and was showing symptoms again.

"It made me nervous, because with a cold or the flu you get over it and you get over it," Melissa said. "And he ended up sleeping, I think, one of the days from almost overnight until almost the next night, and that one made me nervous because I started to check if I was breathing well."

But the next day, Holaday felt good enough to play with her family in the living room, always following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations to stay six feet away, cover her face, and constantly wash your hands.

And to date, his family has not shown any symptoms of the disease.

"It was in our house, I had it," he said. "And two people who live indoors, taking those precautions, washing their hands well, keeping the masks on, keeping six feet away, did not get sick.

"We have overcome it as a family, and now we have to overcome it as a nation."