Nursing Home Owners With Deadly COVID-19 Outbreak Cited for Previous Violations – Up News Info San Francisco

HAYWARD (Up News Info SF) – Owners of a Hayward nursing home where at least 59 people have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus and six have died have a record of rapes at the center and were reportedly denied licenses to operate other facilities in the past.

Alameda County authorities are now investigating the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center after the outbreak was reported Wednesday.

After the facility owners failed to communicate after the news of the outbreak, a family member of one of the patients told KPIX 5 that Gateway finally contacted them Thursday morning and told them they had full staff. But it's unclear where those staff members come from.

The California Department of Public Health shows that Gateway has 110 code violations since 2012, including 28 in 2019. In January 2019, Gateway was fined $ 1,000 for a Class B violation, which has a direct or immediate relationship with the patient's health or safety. A similar fine was issued in 2016.

The San Francisco Chronicle cited a state health department record that shows Anthony and Prema Thekkek as the owners of the Gateway. The couple have reportedly been cited for rapes at other skilled nursing facilities they owned throughout the Bay Area, including abuse and lack of infection control.

At least three ambulances arrived at the facility Thursday morning, leaving the grandson of a patient concerned that the outbreak will escalate further.

Jaime Patiño, Union City Councilman, says his grandmother has dementia and requires 24-hour care in the center. On Thursday morning he visited his window where family members left him a card.

"That's what worries me a lot, the fact that this thing exploded for two days," said Patiño. "The reason you probably see ambulances the way you do now is because they are probably transferring a lot of people to the hospital."

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"From the beginning they had no masks at all. Employees wear masks at home, my wife brought her home," said Dinesh Kumar, husband of a Gateway nurse. "They now have masks now that they know they have COVID patients."

Kumar's wife is one of 24 staff members who tested positive for coronavirus, and said employees who tested positive were told to return to work.

"After she was positively diagnosed, the employer called. A supervisor said to my wife, "Oh, you can still come to work," Kumar said. "I said, 'No, we have been told that you are supposed to be isolated.'"

Guadalupe Tafolla told a similar story. “They said to my wife,‘ You can go back to work. I just have to wear a mask and be careful, "Tafolla said. "She is positive! Of course, she will never go back to work."

"If that's the case, there are legal penalties for that and I really hope they will be investigated to the fullest extent of the law," said Patiño.

For now, Patiño's grandmother does not have any symptoms of coronavirus, but still wishes that she could be cared for at home.

The Alameda County Public Health Department has not yet updated the nursing home infection numbers as of Thursday morning. Another nursing home, the East Bay Post-Acute Healthcare Center in Castro Valley, reported nine residents and 17 staff members who contracted the new coronavirus on Wednesday, according to Alameda County Public Health Department spokesman Neetu Balram.

Balram said Wednesday that the infection count between the two care facilities can be updated and should be considered a "point in time,quot; count.

County health officials have established a task force to work on containment strategies in nursing homes where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and conduct outreach activities with other facilities to implement infection control and prevention procedures.