Nuggets CEO Arturas Karnisovas is closing a deal to become the Bulls' chief executive, sources say.

The Chicago Bulls are finalizing a deal to make Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas their new executive vice president of basketball operations Wednesday night, two league sources confirmed to the Denver Post.

Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and owner Josh Kroenke were instrumental in helping Karnisovas land the job, according to a league source.

It was the third time Karnisovas had been interviewed for a senior position after being a finalist for similar roles in Milwaukee and Brooklyn. Karnisovas spent seven years in Denver, including the last three as general manager.

Before playing an instrumental role in changing the Nuggets franchise, with smart recruiting selections and prudent signings, Karnisovas rose within the Houston Rockets organization and eventually became its director of exploration. Before that, he worked in the NBA League office, where he focused on identifying and developing international talent.

Karnisovas is widely respected in the NBA, both among players and executives, and will move into the most direct role of his career.

It remains to be seen what that means for the Nuggets, who now have a vacancy as general manager. Assuming the Nuggets keep the job at home, Assistant Director General Calvin Booth is likely a viable candidate.

Karnisovas's Olympic and international playing experience, coupled with his extensive professional experience in the NBA, made him a natural candidate for the Bulls' opening. He is expected to help remodel a main office that will still include John Paxson, who has held the position since 2003.

He is also expected to hire a general manager, according to ESPN.

Although the Nuggets are known as a collaborative head office, Karnisovas' attention to detail, professionalism, international network, and talent evaluation skills were admired in Denver. He was integral to the writing of Serbian superstar Nikola Jokic during the 2014 draft. That was the same draft in which the Nuggets landed Gary Harris and Jusuf Nurkic in an exchange with the Chicago Bulls for Doug McDermott.