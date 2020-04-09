Home Local News Nuggets CEO Arturas Karnisovas is closing a deal to become the Bulls'...

Nuggets CEO Arturas Karnisovas is closing a deal to become the Bulls' chief executive, sources say.

The Chicago Bulls are finalizing a deal to make Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas their new executive vice president of basketball operations Wednesday night, two league sources confirmed to the Denver Post.

Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and owner Josh Kroenke were instrumental in helping Karnisovas land the job, according to a league source.

It was the third time Karnisovas had been interviewed for a senior position after being a finalist for similar roles in Milwaukee and Brooklyn. Karnisovas spent seven years in Denver, including the last three as general manager.

