Nude, Obscenity Screaming Man Zoombombs Berkeley Virtual Classroom – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – Berkeley school officials indefinitely suspended all online video classes after a naked man hacked into a Zoom instruction session, exposed himself to students, and started yelling obscenities, authorities said .

In a letter sent to parents Wednesday afternoon, Berkeley Schools Superintendent Brent Stephens said the incident took place on Tuesday.

"Yesterday there was a serious violation of an online high school classroom meeting held at Zoom," Stephens wrote. “An adult man appeared, exposed himself to the students and shouted obscenities. The man was immediately expelled from the session by the teacher. In response, we reported this incident to the Berkeley police and contacted the students in the classroom and their parents. "

As a result, Stephens said, all online video instructions would be put on hold.

"I understand from the emails I have received from many of you that the real-time online interaction between students and teachers has been a valuable relief from the feeling of isolation during this Shelter-in-Place order," he wrote. “The temporary suspension of the video conference, which I hope will last only a few days, will allow us to assess the problems we have experienced in our first two days of using Zoom. We also plan to continue our review of other video conferencing options and reflect further on the support that our educators need to reliably adopt an appropriate set of safety precautions. ”

Stephens told the parents that the teacher had taken all necessary security procedures to make sure that the violation did not occur.

"What is especially concerning about this incident is that the teacher appears to have followed all of the current guidelines on security precautions at Zoom," he wrote. Still, the intruder obtained the credentials for the meeting and was able to access the session. It is simply unacceptable to ignore a risk of this importance. "

Two other steps have also been taken according to the email.

"We have integrated Zoom into our smart district account, so students can access Zoom through a familiar and student-friendly portal that already has BUSD ID verification," Stephens wrote. "We have set up a new,quot; corporate "Zoom account that will replace the Zoom accounts of all individual teachers."

He signed the letter with: "I hope it will only be a few days before we can resume, and I still feel committed to making this work."

Just this week, school officials from several counties in the San Francisco Bay Area announced that students will end the current school year by receiving instructions remotely for fear of the spread of the coronavirus. Berkeley schools were included in that shelter-in-place extension.

According to published reports, the school districts of New York, Washington, D.C. and Las Vegas have also suspended their use of the Zoom platform in the past 2 weeks for security and control issues.