North Texas Company seeks to supply the state with 2 million face masks per week – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott called it "Texans helping Texans." A North Texas-based company is trying to supply the state with some two million masks per week, the governor said during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Abbott said Prestige Ameritech, a North Richland Hills-based medical supply company, will increase its production of facial masks to "create a continuous supply pipeline for the state of Texas." The company will be assisted by the Texas National Guard.

“I had the opportunity to visit to thank them for what they are doing. Because in a time of need, especially for face masks that are in such high demand, we need an automated supply that we can rely on both immediately and continuously, and that is capable of providing exactly that, "Abbott said.

The company is currently using a facility that was once used by Kimberly-Clark before the company moved its operations to Mexico, according to Abbott.

“Prestige Ameritech really wanted to focus on manufacturing in the United States, showing off our own manufacturing capabilities. So they used this facility … to make products right here in the Lone Star State, "the governor said.

Abbott also mentioned other companies like Toyota and its suppliers that are taking a step forward in providing personal protective equipment to those in need across the state. He said that Reyes Automotive Group in San Antonio, a supplier to Toyota, makes about 5,000 face shields per day for healthcare workers.

"Once again, we go back to Texans to help Texans and this is how we have overcome challenges in the past and this is exactly how we will overcome it," said Abbott.

Over the course of this week, Abbott said nearly 5 million masks will be produced and supplied to those in need throughout the state.

Abbott's comments come as the state's best doctor said efforts in Texas to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are working.

Dr. John Hellerstedt, Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, said: "We are headed in the right direction, these are good signs."

But Commissioner Hellerstedt said the good news is that the state is taking longer to see the number of positive tests double. "We are as we said about five and a half to six days since we started closer to two or three days. So we are making progress, but I would like to see that progress continue," he said.

He said it is too early to say that the state has seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. "We want to see more data. We want to know that we have confidence in the trends, ”he said.

The governor continued to urge residents to follow the practices of staying home throughout the state to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.