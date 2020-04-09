Noelle Robinson reacts to Mike Hill's unfaithful past: Cynthia Bailey reveals how her daughter feels

Cynthia Bailey has found her happily ever after at Mike Hill. The sports commentator's past was briefly discussed this season by Real Housewives of Atlanta and it turns out that he wasn't always the Prince Charming he appears to be.

While discussing his memoirs, Hill revealed that he had been married multiple times and cheated on each of the marriages. He also referred to being a changed man.

"We met at the right time. Because if (Bailey) had met me three years ago, it was a different life. Two years ago it was kind of like meeting (in the process), but when I started writing the book and got all those things from my chest, I realized that some of the things that I did in the past led me to do some of the things that I am currently doing to women. But at the same time, it is also important for me because I have daughters, for reveal some of these things. I already told them I've been open about it with them because they're older. Their mothers, I apologized to them for the things and transgressions I did in the past, and now I'm just trying to do it the right way. time, "he said in front of friends and family.

This, of course, made Cynthia fear that Mike would cheat on her. However, she has worked with those feelings and the two are still slated to get married this fall.

Bailey recently spoke to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, where he revealed how Noelle Robinson feels about her fiancé's deceptive past.

‘Honestly, Noelle just wants him to be good and she really likes Mike. And, here's the thing, Mike's past is his past, and we all have a past. It is what it is. I think Noelle would really only judge him by what he is doing to me and not by what he has done in the past. I'm Cynthia Bailey, honey, so what she does to me may be a little different than what she's done in the past. "

Ad

Do you think Mike will be faithful to Cynthia?



Post views:

1