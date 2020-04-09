Nigeria receives China's main VT4 battle tanks – Defense Blog

The Nigerian Army has received a shipment of military vehicles from the North China Industries Corporation (NORINCO).

According to local sources, NORINCO delivered the first of 17 military vehicles compromising VT4 main battle tanks, SH5 105mm self-propelled howitzer with wheels and destroyed ST1 tanks.

On Wednesday, Lt. Gen. Army Chief of Policy and Plans (CPPLANS) Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun said that Nigerians should expect more robust operations to put behind the threat of insecurity, including Boko Haram, banditry and others, according to thisdaylive.com.

He said the weapons were purchased through the Defense Ministry, adding that adequate preparations were made for maintenance and the availability of spare parts.

Adeosun said: “The process of acquiring this has been going on for some time, but thank God they are coming now.

“From this, you can see how serious the Nigerian Federal Government is in making sure that the Nigerian Army is not only equipped, but contains the problem of insecurity that we have across the country.

“This is being addressed with trained personnel and the required equipment. What you are seeing here is just a tip of the iceberg. Others keep coming, but it is very important that we all see that both the military and the government are really very serious in addressing security problems across the country. "

When asked where the weapons were purchased from, Adeosun said they were new weapons from China, adding that "they are in different categories: heavy tanks, light tanks and we also have two types of artillery weapons, all from China." They have the latest technology in tanks and weapons.

“The first set of 15 40-foot containers that were unloaded before today consisted of parts and accessories for all of this equipment.

“So those are already out of the port and on their way to their destinations. As we are here, most of these will also be moving to their respective destinations.

"Those who will operate them have been trained in China. If it weren't for the crash caused by COVID-19, we hoped that some of its trainers would join us here to train more people.

"From the army, expect a more robust operation that leaves behind the threat of insecurity, that of Boko Haram, bandits, among others."