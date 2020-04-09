Nicki Minaj accused of being & # 39; abusive & # 39; during the relationship with Safaree Samuels

WENN / Instagram

During a meeting with comedian Godfrey, Vlad also intervenes in the marriage of the raptors of & # 39; MotorSport & # 39; with Kenneth Petty, and he disapproves of the convicted sex offender saying, & # 39; His job is to have sex with Nicki Minaj & # 39 ;.

It is widely known that Nicki Minaj Y Safaree Samuels do not maintain a good relationship after your separation. Now, a new claim from a well-known industry insider has portrayed Harajuku Barbie in the bad light as a former girlfriend of "Love and Hip Hop: New York"star.

During a sit-in with the comedian GodfreyVlad claimed that he had a conversation with Safaree just after the breakup of the couple. Then she stated that the hit-killer of "Anaconda" is a verbally abusive couple, implying that it is all because she is the mainstay of their relationships. "There is a lot to say when it is the woman who has control of all the money instead of the man," said Vlad.

Vlad and Godfrey were also involved in Nicki's marriage to Kenneth Petty. Vlad kept thinking that this is not an ideal situation, Kenneth said, "he doesn't have a job," so "his job is to have sex with Nicki Minaj." Godfrey noted that Kenneth, who is a convicted rapist, is "an artist" and "not a punk," so the ringmaster was "challenging his manhood [and] no one wants that kind of shit."

Godfrey added that Kenneth probabaly has no aspirations because he is with an international superstar.

In 2018, Nicki's former Safaree spoke out against him, accusing the Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper of stabbing him in an incident of domestic abuse. "Remember the night you cut me and I almost died, the police and the ambulance had to get me out of the crib on a stretcher," he tweeted at the time.

On the reason he did not report the incident, the Jamaican rapper stated: "I had to lie and tell them that I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn't take you to jail. When things like that start happening more than once it's time for immerse. " He added that he did not hold a grudge over the issue and said: "You know that I still don't hate you because I am happy in my mind now."

Nicki later denied it, taking her Twitter account with her own accusations against her ex. "You stole my card and told me you thought it was an account with & # 39; free money & # 39; that I didn't know," he wrote. "God will hit you and more for lying. Ha! Stop saying you packed up and left!"