Nickelodeon Greenlights Scooter Braun's Animated Preschool Series "BeatBuds" – Deadline

The BeatBuds are coming to television. Nickelodeon partners with Scooter Braun's SB projects in The BeatBuds (working title), a new animated preschool series based on the popular children's music duo.

Each episode will follow the musical adventures of Jonny, Matty, and the rest of the ‘Buds, and feature an original song. Written by Evan Sinclair (Ryan's mysterious game date, The Aquabats! Super show!), the 10-episode short-form series will begin production this summer and will premiere on Nickelodeon's preschool platforms in 2021.





"My little daughter's love for The BeatBuds made me a bona fide super fan, and now they are pretty much the soundtrack to our entire family," said Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family Entertainment, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks. "I am very happy to be working with Scooter Braun to bring them to Nickelodeon for a series that our audience will love."

"The BeatBuds are the only thing my kids hear and from the first time I saw them perform at a birthday party, I knew they could become one of the greatest children's acts," said SB Projects founder and executive producer Scooter. Braun. "This will be a very fun show that the whole family can enjoy together, soon everyone will be singing songs from The BeatBuds."

The Jonathan Jonah and Matthew Shapiro, aka Jonny Jingles and Matty Maracas, created The BeatBuds in 2012. They have been best friends and music partners since the age of six. Through catchy and educational tunes and an interactive music experience, her mission is to create and play rockin 'music for kids designed for the whole family.

"Energizing families through music is what The BeatBuds is all about," said Jonah and Shapiro. “We have created a community like no other in which children and parents are truly connected to us and our music. When we had the opportunity to create an animated series with Nickelodeon and Scooter, our excitement skyrocketed because we can bring The BeatBuds to the world. Let's get stuck! "

The order of the series occurs when Nickelodeon is experiencing an increase in ratings. Networks have generally seen higher ratings as more people stay due to the coronavirus quarantine. Since mid-March (03/16), Nickelodeon's preschool lockout has increased 23% compared to the previous four weeks and pre-year levels by + 7% among preschoolers. Nick Jr. is up 20% with K2-5 from the previous four weeks; March was the highest-rated month among preschoolers since March 2019.



The BeatBuds It is produced by Scooter Braun and Scott Manson on behalf of SB Projects. The BeatBuds production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Senior Vice President, Nickelodeon Preschool.