NFL uniform standings: Buccaneers rise, Falcons fall with fresh looks for 2020

That's it. This is the definitive NFL uniform ranking, one that everyone will absolutely agree on. We nailed the 32 teams even though such a ranking is 100 percent subjective.

Sarcasm aside, NFL uniform designs in this era of Nike, which began in 2012, are becoming more artistic and bold. The new threads the Jets debuted last year are a perfect example, as was the new Titans look introduced a couple of years ago. In 2020, the Buccaneers and Falcons are on the board with new looks, and more teams are slated to come out with new uniforms soon.

All of these adjustments are included in our 2020 NFL uniform rankings. All costumes, all home and away combinations, plus Color-Rush and setback uniforms were considered for each team. A handful of outfits are set up with their gorgeous and classic look. But some desperately need a uniform update.

MORE UNIFORM RATINGS:

NFL throwback uniform looks | Nike NFL redesigns

NFL uniform classification

32. New England Patriots

Patriotic uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/4f/81/patriots-uniforms-053019-getty-ftr_w0wvm5ofdjfi1mulono05j62x.png?t=169812771,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Patriots uniforms are desperately in need of the update, which is reportedly coming this month.

New England has worn the same look for 20 years. The stripes do not match from the shoulders to the sides to the pants. To add, the Patriots' navy uniforms are boring, which doesn't give them extra points on that front.

The best New England look is what would now be considered its throwback look: red hooded jerseys and white pants with blue stripes. Imagine the current (and relatively rough) logo of the Patriots on those white helmets they wore for 30 years before the silver domes.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguar uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e8/59/jaguars-uniforms-053019-getty-ftr_1kujhik50y6041sbc6vsq8jd68.png?t=170249275,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Let's be fair: Jacksonville's current look is better than its previous outfit, which was worn from 2013-18 and was ruined by the bizarre two-tone helmet experiment. Also, congratulations to the Jags for removing gold (with the exception of their logo) from the color scheme of their uniforms.

That's where the compliments end. The Jaguars' current uniform design seems to have brought a grand total of zero creativity to fashion. Without out-of-color schemes in numbers, they don't take advantage of the opportunities a great color scheme like black and teal can offer. The relative lack of stripes also makes the overall look tasteless.

The good news: With black, teal, and white options for both jerseys and pants, the Jaguars have several match and match options for their looks. The straight but simple but effective black helmet for combination purposes was a good choice compared to another white or teal helmet experiment.

30. Cleveland Browns

Brown uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a4/8b/browns-uniforms-053019-getty-ftr_oux5u9sbgj6n12hc7wzuw6jqw.png?t=171037211,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Change is coming, and it can't come soon enough. We credit the Browns for at least trying to establish a new look in 2015, but they went overboard with "Cleveland,quot; on the chest and "Browns,quot; on the bottom of the pants. Brown masks, unlike white or even gray ones, were a step in the wrong direction. (Of course, Cleveland is behind the eight ball in terms of its uniform design with brown as the primary color.)

The Browns' best look came in the mid-1980s: the classic orange helmets with white masks; relatively simple stripes; White pants with orange socks. Hopefully their new "not fancy,quot; uniforms in 2020 are something like that.

Plus: No, Cleveland's Color Rush uniforms don't look good. They look like a turd from a dog that has recently consumed an orange crayon.

29. Carolina Panthers

Panther uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a5/42/panthers-uniforms-053019-getty-ftr_kn11crzwu5n61oa0nj5snacpu.png?t=171754835,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Panthers rank so low because they have a color scheme that has the potential to produce the best uniforms in the NFL, yet their actual uniform design got stuck in 1995.

The team's new owner, David Tepper, is pushing in the right direction to allow the team to wear their black pants in more regular-season games. Your next step should be to get rid of the silver, if not silver, helmet and pants as part of Carolina's color scheme.

When the Panthers get their uniform update, and we think they'll soon build on Tepper's aggression when it comes to switching, they can see the Jaguars as an example of what not to do with such cool colors. Black helmets are a must, as is the right amount (and the right style) of teal stripes. After that, almost any design will be an update.

28. Arizona Cardinals

Uniform Cardinals https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/af/79/cardinals-uniforms-053019-getty-ftr_1wvo7hjhcka0x12jkto2i7tw9k.png?t=172311915,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



These uniforms were great when they were released almost 15 years ago. Now they are outdated and frankly ugly.

The only solid look the Cardinals have these days are their black shirts with the continuous black stripe running down to their white pants. The whites are not terrible thanks to the main pillar that is the classic white helmet of the franchise.

That helmet could stay in a redesign, and a red mask, rather than gray, would look great with the iconic logo. However, the rest of the uniform needs a total makeover. The black cutout should disappear, just like the strange underarm stripes. For some teams, simple is good, and the Cardinals are one of those teams.

27. Houston Texans

Texan uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/72/9b/texans-uniforms-053119-getty-ftr_qlkn9r73d92azah7nnfl7nnt.jpeg?t=252181851,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Texans would be worse than 27 if it weren't for their rough hooves. And really, Houston uniforms are simple enough not to be ugly. They're a bit boring, after all, the franchise is due to its first uniform update. (No, adding the logo to the nameplate for 2019 does not count.)

The good news for Houston: Even small adjustments would be satisfactory. A simple scratch and / or collar change could do the trick. It would be nice to add red pants to add versatility to the look of jeans.

26. Indianapolis Colts

Colts uniform https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f6/7/colts-uniforms-060219-getty-ftr_un4pm9zbkw831x2xdzq2xif2v.jpeg?t=424543275,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



We know … "Tradition!" But can't we all agree that some traditions are boring?

The Colts may never change their looks, and many would say they shouldn't. But they can keep the best of their classic uniforms and still make some necessary adjustments. For example, the blue masks Indy had at the turn of the millennium were great. Why not bring them back and get rid of the gray?

Also, and this is very important, someone in Indianapolis needs to walk around the Colts facility, pick up every pair of black heels they can find, throw them in a pile, dip them in kerosene, and burn them to ashes. This outfit doesn't have to wear anything other than white (or blue) studs, especially when it gets its all-white look.

25. Chicago Bears

Uniform bears https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/af/3a/bears-uniforms-060219-getty-ftr_1096ro6zn8gj312jn7wcv8az6z.jpeg?t=425427723,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



This is another outfit with its traditional look, and we respect it. The Bears also rank higher than the Colts because at least they have some versatility with their alternative orange jerseys and the classic look they wore in 2019.

However, the Bears' uniforms are boring. As blasphemous as it sounds, a style change in the number font and sleeve stripes could do wonders. Chicago could also experiment with some white face masks.

Chicago has a great color scheme, making the team's insistence on maintaining its traditional look frustrating.

24. Atlanta Falcons

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e7/46/falcons-uniforms-falcons-ftr-040820_g543w3261hd71fjvjtwwx74um.jpg?t=1509060017,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Perhaps this new aspect will grow in us once we see it in the field. There is a potential on set that was extensively explored when it was unveiled.

The Falcons earn some points for the versatility of their uniform set with three different pants and jersey options. That doesn't include the vital recoil aspect Atlanta maintains as an option. And we like the bet on the gradient, red to black look.

For now, however, we can't beat the awkwardly massive number font and seemingly "ATL,quot; lettering on the chest on the shirts. Chrome masks would be a nice touch with some helmets, but not with these.

23. Minnesota Vikings

Viking uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/70/74/vikings-uniforms-060219-getty-ftr_tcu1urwul9y01gdc9u3cnqe8x.jpeg?t=427210323,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Vikings don't seem to realize what they want to do with their stripes, hence the constant changes in that regard over the years. Its current appearance loses the mark, although it is an update of the uniforms that were released in 2006 and were used until 2013.

The classic horns on the helmets are great, but the matte finish, combined with black skins, doesn't work. The stripes on the Vikings' purple pants are better than the stripes on their white pants, but none of them look good.

Minnesota should add an outline to the numbers on their jerseys and maybe even update the font. The team should also lose the matte finish and consider purple or white face masks.

22. San Francisco 49ers

49ers uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ff/96/49ers-uniforms-060219-getty-ftr_1hgh30ctaym161suop8qzj7g1n.jpeg?t=428717211,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



We like that the 49ers have a relatively rich history, but are not afraid to play with their looks. Although their current uniforms are largely bland, they use an ideal combination of team colors.

San Francisco got rid of its black border in 2009, but it's time for another update. The numbers on the shirts could wear some gold trim, and it might not be a bad idea to experiment with some gold on the stripes on the sleeve.

Color Rush's all-black uniforms are cool, but they look awkward against the traditional gold helmet of the 49ers. The retroactive look they used in 2019 was a great success.

21. New Orleans Saints

Saints uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c2/1a/saints-uniforms-060219-getty-ftr_1f23tsdvco07x1gci015jrus50.jpeg?t=433384707,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Saints score big points for their Color Rush uniforms, which may or may not make the best appearance in the NFL. The classic gold helmets paired with an all-white shoulder-to-toe look, plus some refreshing gold and black stripes, are an amazing combination and one that should be the model for a uniform upgrade in New Orleans.

However, the normal look of Saints is unnecessarily simple and boring, particularly blacks without stripes. The gold, white, and gold combo looks good because the New Orleans gold pants have a solid black stripe, which pairs nicely with black socks and studs.

20. Denver Broncos

Broncos uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/dd/e/broncos-uniforms-060219-getty-ftr_1gfkz42ef7ajz114s7vcfmciww.jpeg?t=434057275,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Here's another set of uniforms stuck in the 1990s. At least the Broncos have a previous look that they can lean on as a template for an upgrade.

To be fair, the only out-of-date part of the Broncos' look is the stingray, which was installed in 1997 when the team changed its shade from blue to navy (also a bug). It was a great look at the time, and will always be associated with the Super Bowls' glory days with John Elway and, to a lesser extent, Peyton Manning.

In an update, Denver should continue right where it left off in 1996. A lighter blue shade on helmets with white skins; Orange sweaters as the main household set and a choice of alternative blue sweaters, both with simple stripes on the sleeves. Like all teams should, the Broncos should have color options for their pants: white, blue, or orange.

19. Tennessee Titans

Titan uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/73/6f/titans-uniforms-060219-getty-ftr_1x1hq84nhco2w1a0z9leublsmw.jpeg?t=434571339,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



These uniforms, introduced in 2018, have grown significantly for us. Kudos to Tennessee for realizing its former appearance had gone stale.

The white helmets the Titans wore before 2018 didn't work with most of their uniform sets, so the switch to navy blue helmets was a good move. The chrome masks are great, as is the conical silver stripe, which is meant to evoke the point of a sword. Very cool.

The sword factor is why the strange looking silver sleeves work so well. The only knock on these uniforms, and it's significant, is the source of the number.

18. New York Giants

Giant uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/b0/96/giants-uniforms-060219-getty-ftr_kkpji51yr9q81rlo7thkm7a9y.jpeg?t=426478259,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Giants move up the rankings because they've finally ditched the gray pants as part of their home uniform set, making a generally boring look stand out much better. Now if they could get rid of the gray masks too.

The Giants should literally make their Color Rush uniforms their new full-time uniforms. Their home shirts can be an inverse of the colors – blue jersey with white numbers with red outlines – and white masks work perfectly on blue helmets with the "NY,quot; or "Giants,quot; logo.

17. Buffalo Bills

Uniform bills https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/28/9f/bills-uniforms-060319-getty-ftr_dfj9g7syrf1c1mkd4g1479fne.jpeg?t=503180387,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Buffalo uniforms are so close to being perfect. Brilliant blue appears, and the Bills have discovered the right amount of red to include in its contours and stripes. But there is a set of uniforms that looks terrible and knocks this team down a few points.

When the Bills wear blue on blue at home, their white helmets suddenly become incompatible. The same, of course, happens when Buffalo dons their completely red Color Rush uniforms, which most would admit are redder than even the Kool-Aid Man could handle.

The solution could be to always wear white pants with blue or red shirts. The Bills shouldn't be afraid to take red pants on the go in their white jerseys for an alternative look, too.

16. Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/22/4a/bengals-uniforms-060219-getty-ftr_1ph80iwl9x8vi1lcmxcg4tfoxg.jpeg?t=503799403,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Two factors work in the Bengals' favor with this ranking: Their helmets are still amazing, arguably the most unique in football. They also do a great job mixing and matching their three jersey colors and two pant colors for always sharp combinations.

While preserving the tiger stripes theme, the Bengals could use a stripes update, especially with the solid white stripes that line the sides of their black and orange shirts. The font of the number is not bad, but a change there would also be welcome.

15. New York Jets

From left Jamal Adams, Sam Darnold, Leonard Williams. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/87/73/jets-uniforms-040419-nike-ftrjpg_1ms3vius40nc71wggoqzfjtuct.jpg?t=-352841935,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



For a team that looked the same boring and ugly for 20 years as a throwback to the Joe Namath days, the change in 2019 was good.

Almost everything about the Jets' current uniform set works. The stripes, while a little generic, are modern, and the switch to brighter green, "Gotham," was smart. The Jets could have left the black number trimmed off their green and white jerseys, and they definitely should have gone with green or white masks instead of black.

However, to be fair, those black masks look great when the Jets use their all-black alternatives.

14. Washington Redskins

Redskin uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e/c4/redskins-uniforms-060219-getty-ftr_1tfac9p0559071lt6tfzi0uy7y.jpeg?t=504421851,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Washington is a good example of why all NFL teams should have three color options for their pants. The Redskins do a great job changing their looks with those options, and they all look great in their helmets.

Putting the offensive logo aside, those traditional burgundy helmets with gold masks and gold and white stripes still look great. And Washington has discovered an ideal number of bands to match an attractive number font.

However, the Redskins need to grab their throwback uniforms and toss them into the fire that is burning the Colts' black heels. They are horrible.

13. Miami Dolphins

Dolphin uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/b9/c9/dolphins-uniforms-060319-getty-ftr_tww49ara3xa31rtp50wo8ctid.jpeg?t=504773339,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Dolphins are another team that gets some points for not being afraid to experiment as they made more uniform adjustments in the 2018 season.

Miami benefits from its unique and fresh color scheme, and the only uniform combination that goes wrong with those colors is the aqua-on-aqua look paired with the team's traditional white helmets, a combination the Dolphins have wisely avoided since they updated their uniforms. .

And as for the throwback uniforms, the Dolphins are showing the rest of the league how it's being done.

12. Detroit Lions

Lions uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/92/82/lions-uniforms-060319-getty-ftr_11sd3ii7zn9v91fsojf00ewqe2.jpeg?t=505693211,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Honolulu blue never looked better in Detroit. The Lions were wise to ditch black as the standout color on their uniforms when they debuted their current looks a few years ago. The current combinations of blue, silver and white are ideal.

These uniforms are almost perfect, with the numerical font as the only blow against them. All sets at home and away are great. The kicks are great. Rush's gray uniforms are great.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f9/d1/buccaneers-uniforms-ftr_l9iw3a7f8ebo1h6w92jnt4ygl.png?t=1512479049,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



While we appreciate the bold changes, the Bucs went too far with their previous uniform set – we'll call them Jameis Winston-era threads. His new look for 2020, we'll call it the Tom Brady era look, is a perfect return to the uniforms Tampa Bay had before the Winston era.

Black masks are back in the pewter helmets to be combined with simpler but sharp red and white jerseys and pewter and white pants. The totally pewter Color Rush uniform isn't great, but at least it's unique.

Now, if the NFL were to abandon the absurd helmet rule that limits teams' throwback uniform options, the Bucs could potentially add the cream orange look with white helmets to their ensemble.

10. Kansas City Chiefs

Uniform bosses https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/83/e7/chiefs-uniforms-060319-getty-ftr_83rvpfls4ug915h2nsxr163pb.jpeg?t=506975275,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



We are getting to the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it,quot; part of this ranking.

In the Chiefs' red helmets and white masks, all their jersey and pant combinations, all red, red on white, all white, white on red, they look great. They also have the perfect combination of coloration, with gold complementing red in the number setting and stripes on the sleeve / pants.

The only thing that works against the Kansas City look is the blank white bumpers on the face mask. It looks awkward. Time to bring back the text "Bosses,quot;. Or whatever, really.

9. Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/6a/ea/eagles-uniforms-060319-getty-ftr_gsawk1tsn5nx1rf6h5xyxtuqp.jpeg?t=507785275,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Yes, the green Kelly uniforms of the late 1980s and early 1990s look best in the Eagles. But its current appearance is sharp and needs no adjustments.

Philly's helmets are among the best in the NFL, and black masks work thanks to the prominence of black in all team uniform combinations. With three jersey color options and three pant color options, the Eagles can (and want) to change their looks every week.

The Eagles also have an impressive logo, which looks great on the sleeves of the shirt.

8. Baltimore Ravens

Raven Uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/73/ac/ravens-uniforms-060319-getty-ftr_wegivzclkvmp1bhkc368gid9v.jpeg?t=508762323,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



This is another outfit that scores big points for its willingness to mix and match jersey and pants combinations for multiple looks, all of which look amazing paired with the Ravens' all-black helmet.

You could argue that the Baltimore number font is a bit outdated, but that's the only problem we have with these uniforms. It certainly helps that the Ravens have such a good color scheme, and that they're smart to keep gold restricted to a complementary coating.

7. Los Angeles Rams

Rams Uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/75/21/rams-uniforms-060319-getty-ftr_1cy5n493dc4nu19f88eq7e2v14.jpeg?t=513097275,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



It remains to be seen where the Rams will be placed on this list after they unveil their new uniforms. The logo is a tough start, but as long as the new look in Los Angeles resembles the "throwbacks,quot; that have become the team's main uniforms the past two seasons, the Rams will be fine.

Those uniforms, the blue top and the yellow pants compared to the visitor look that still features navy and gold are in conversation for the best in the NFL. And the design of the Rams' helmet, which must be kept in their new uniforms, is incredible.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/6b/74/chargers-uniforms-060319-getty-ftr_65b6vdpay0g1437qiq087d3m.jpeg?t=514166387,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Los Angeles is in good shape with its uniform NFL teams. However, the Chargers rank him as high for one reason only: They started presenting their baby blue jerseys as their main uniform last season and will continue to do so.

Also part of that new set of primary uniforms are the golden masks, which were a great update to the blue masks. The combination makes it one of the best looks in the NFL.

Hopefully the Chargers can continue to avoid their Color Rush uniforms as long as they can move forward. Its all-white road look is good, especially with the white hulls and consistent bolt-themed stripes.

5. Las Vegas Raiders

Uniform Raiders https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/1e/7/raiders-uniforms-060319-getty-ftr_a7tnme1gx6i01w3nsyux3993i.jpeg?t=516339211,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



There is nothing special about the Raiders' uniforms; they are as basic as possible. But there is something about that sliver and black combination that looks so good. For Raiders, the simple works well.

The Raiders' alternate look, with the silver numbers with black edges against the white jerseys, is so fresh that the team should consider making it the full-time road look instead of the black numbers with silver edges.

With the Raiders' silver pants always complementing their silver helmets with consistent stripes, they don't look bad. Everything classic. All good

4. Green Bay Packers

Uniform packers https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/3b/c0/packers-uniforms-060319-getty-ftr_1f3dwnhsv92v61no11nyrafo8p.jpeg?t=517275339,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Packers' uniforms were already great, and then came the Color Rush white pants that look amazing with their white jerseys and traditional cheese-headed helmets. Packers now have two aesthetically pleasing looks if they choose to wear white pants more frequently.

As for Green Bay home uniforms, there is no reason for the Packers to deviate from their evergreen-on-yellow look. What we really want to say: Toss. The setbacks. In. The trash. They are so ugly that we did not include them in the photo above; We can't let that horrible stain stain our top five.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/81/36/steelers-uniforms-060319-getty-ftr_1ay8ode9fy9j016a2gzy1xwz3e.jpeg?t=518218323,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Speaking of teams needing to permanently ditch their throwback uniforms, the Steelers can dump their bumblebees right on top of Packers' kicks in the same dumpster.

Traditional Pittsburgh uniforms, in black and yellow, look just as good in 2020 as they always have, and their all-black Color Rush look is a good deviation once or twice a year.

In fact, we think the Steelers could experiment more with those black pants. They would look great as part of the road combo, with white jerseys and black helmets. They would also work with Pittsburgh's traditional black home jerseys.

2. Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/4e/66/seahawks-uniforms-060319-getty-ftr_e1lj7k2xvvx113wnb214f9eop.jpeg?t=519214259,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Unpopular Option: The Seahawks' neon-colored uniforms are great. They are nothing if they are not unique. While we understand why neon green is thought by some to be too bright, in the rest of Seattle's uniform combinations it is a great complementary color, especially for the team's unique stripes.

Including those neon green jerseys and pants, the Seahawks have four jersey color options and four pant color options to match their sleek looking navy blue helmets. Seattle makes the most of all those options. Even the totally gray look is solid.

1. Dallas Cowboys

Cowboy uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ad/e6/cowboys-uniforms-060419-getty-ftr_1rf2o4td04e2h1r837eos5x2gi.jpeg?t=581016195,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Cowboys' primary home uniforms don't even have matching blue or silver hues, and arguably still the best regular look in the NFL. Combine those local threads with the rest of the team combinations and you will get the best set of uniforms in the league.

The Dallas look is equally iconic and unique. The "Cowboys Star Blue,quot; pants, son of original team president Tex Schramm, appear on television and in person. And they look great with royal blue numbering on the house's white shirts.

All the looks the Cowboys wear: the home set mentioned above; the remote outfit with the silver pants; the navy blue on white (or silver) alternative home outfit; the all-white Color Rush set is perfection.