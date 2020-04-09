NFL Draft on Sky Sports with More Live Coverage Than Ever | NFL news

Watch all three days of the Draft with live coverage on Sky Sports – starting on Sky Sports Action starting at 6pm on Thursday, April 23





2019 MVP Lamar Jackson was No. 32 overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is back on Sky Sports and there is more coverage than ever, including an acquisition of Sky Sports Action by NFL channels.

We will stream the three days of the NFL Draft 2020 in April as the best prospects in college football discover where their professional careers will begin.

This year promises to bring a unique feel to the proceedings after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that the draft would be carried out using a & # 39; fully virtual & # 39; format. after the cancellation of a public event in Las Vegas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The draft will be presented as one of the few sporting events capable of taking place in current circumstances, with the Executive Committee of the NFL Governing Council unanimously approving the event April 23-25.

This is how you can see the drama that unfolds with us in Sky Sports …

More live coverage than ever

Kyler Murray was selected No. 1 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019

The first day begins with six hours of accumulation from 6 p.m. until midnight on Thursday, April 23, before we know whether the Cincinnati Bengals will recruit LSU quarterback Joe Burrow at No. 1 from 1 a.m. on Friday.

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, versatile Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown loom as potential defensive options among the top 10.

NFL Draft 2020 on Sky Sports Day one Friday, April 23 Accumulation from 6 pm to midnight; the draft begins at 1 am on Friday Sky Sports Action Day two Friday, April 24 From 6pm Sky Sports Action Day Three Saturday, April 25 From 3pm Sky Sports Action

Alabama's Jedrick Wills and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs are among the most wanted offensive linemen, while CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma and Alabama's pairing of Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy dazzle as three of the most exciting receiver prospects in recent memory .

Sky Sports will also show days two and three, which have produced a few gems over the years, such as Alvin Kamara, Dak Prescott, and new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Inside the Huddle

As always, Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold of Sky Sports will be on hand to talk about the biggest stories ahead of this year's draft. This week's edition of Inside the Huddle sees the boys give their reaction to the draft's virtual approach.

"Coach Harbaugh in Baltimore expressed concern about other people who hacked his preliminary plans and what their conversations are on draft night," said Reinebold. "This is an absolute 21st century thing.

"Let's say that with the first choice, the Cincinnati Bengals take quarterback Joe Burrow and then virtual Joe Burrow will take the stage as the first choice. Now, will a virtual commissioner go and give him a big hug?

"I'm on the clock and suddenly my computer goes down. What if I can't get up in the allotted time? Do I lose the draft pick?"

Neil and Jeff's analysis will also be accompanied by the thoughts of the NFL Network's drafts experts as they look at the draft itself.

Within Huddle Hours 2020 draft preview Tuesday April 21 First day review show Friday, April 24 2020 revision project Monday, April 27

Pro Football Talk

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be one of the top 10 picks.

An NFL acquisition at Sky Sports Action will also see Mike Florio and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms return to their screens with Pro Football Talk.

PFT will be blocked between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Thursday, April 16 when we reach the end of the draft season.

Online and on social media

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick.

We will follow up on the stories in preparation for the three days with features on previous Drafts, the No. 1 picks that went well, and the ones that were perhaps not as successful.

Interviews with Draft prospects, features, and profiles on a broad-based receiver class, as well as who the next Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady may be, choose No 199 no less.

Our always trustworthy dashboard will complement our features and evolving news agenda with your ideas and who knows, we can even get a mock draft or two of them.

On the first day we will experience the action on the blog throughout the night, here at www.skysports.com/NFL and through our social media channels @SkySportsNFL where we want you to get involved with who you would choose and how you are watching the drama unfold.

