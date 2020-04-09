NFL Draft 2020 Ready to Help Coronavirus Charities | NFL news







The draft NFL 2020 will double as a three-day charity event to benefit nonprofits that provide relief efforts on the coronavirus.

The event, which will be completely virtual with teams making selections from remote locations and players in their homes due to the pandemic, is scheduled for April 23 and 25 and is considered a "Draft-A-Thon,quot;.

Current and former NFL players are expected to encourage spectator donations, and there will be tributes for health workers and other first responders.

The funds raised, which will go to a central fund, will benefit the American Red Cross, the CDC Foundation Everyone, the Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund, the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund, the Salvation Army and COVID- United Way. 19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

"As we face this global health crisis together, we are very grateful for the extraordinary work of first responders, health workers and many others who are helping those in need," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"The Draft-A-Thon will provide much-needed funds to many of those who are suffering and also to those on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Holding this event virtually, and taking all necessary precautions while doing so, underscores the importance of staying home and staying strong during this unprecedented moment in our history."