NFL 2020 Mock Draft: 7-round full edition combines Patriots, Raiders, Colts with new QBs

The clock is fast ticking towards the Draft 2020 NFL. With the two-week countdown to the first round on April 23, it's time for a new expanded Sporting News mock project of seven rounds.

Last week, we covered picks numbers 1-64 in our two-round simulated draft. This week, there's a full look through Round 3, when three more teams get their QBs of the future, and projections for the draft picks of the 32 teams from No. 1 to 255.

Starting with an obvious quarterback at the top all the way down to Mr. Irrelevant, here is an updated view of how we see the draft unfold for each team and each team:

Joe Burrow



2020 NFL Simulated Draft: Round 1

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

Unless another team gets aggressive and makes Cincinnati an offer he can't refuse, Burrow will be the franchise's quarterback under offensive-minded coach Zac Taylor. At 6-3,221 pounds, Burrow combines his mental and physical strength in his pocket with a strong arm and precise delivery. During his Heisman Trophy and national championship career with the Tigers, his leadership and athletic skills flourished to an unprecedented college level.

2. Washington Redskins (3-13)

Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Assuming the Redskins don't receive a rejection offer to trade, they should take the opportunity to gain this critical talent for the team's defensive rebuilding under Ron Rivera. Young (6-5, 264 pounds) is a game-changing disruptor and had 16.5 sacks in just 12 games as a junior. He can produce at an even higher overall level than Nick Bosa, who moved to No. 2 from the Buckeyes to the 49ers and quickly dominated as SN Rookie of the Year.

3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

The Lions transferred Darius Slay in an exchange with the Eagles and signed Desmond Trufant to replace him, but they need to head to the other spot on the outside corner. Okudah, an elite 6-1, 205-pound ballhawk, has the build to handle receivers of all sizes. He is fluid and fast enough with great coverage recovery skills to become a type of shutdown with his press strengths.

4. New York Giants (4-12)

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

The Giants signed Blake Martinez and hope Ryan Connelly may be healthy enough to show his rookie promise, but they still need another impact game maker for linebackers body Patrick Graham. Simmons (6-3, 238 lbs) seemed to be all over the field at all times in college with great speed and range. Get to everywhere in a hurry, from rushing the passerby to moving sideways to get the ideal cover positions.

5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

The Dolphins have resisted another veterans option with current QB jumper Ryan Fitzpatrick under contract for one more year. That gives the green light to Tagovailoa (6-0, 217 pounds), who has been cleared for soccer contact after the hip injury that disrupted his last college season. When healthy, Tagovailoa is a precise, mobile QB and deep ball pitcher with the advantage of Russell Wilson, who only throws with his left arm.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

The Chargers look for pass protection on the passer here with a bookend for new right tackle Bryan Bulaga. Becton (6-7, 369 pounds) has received more attention for his strong and powerful body, as he has shown that he can also be smooth in his movements. He's willing to work hard to become as good at passing protection as he is at overwhelming blockers by establishing the advantage against the race.

7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

The Panthers need a key piece as they try to improve against the run and rebuild their seven forwards. Brown has shone throughout the draft process as the most shocking interior defensive prospect. At 6-5, 326 pounds, he is a fast disruptor who makes a lot of plays on the field.

8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

With Becton going to the Giants, this is an easy choice for the Cardinals as they have already addressed their need for a No. 1 wide receiver by trading for DeAndre Hopkins. They can opt for Wills at right tackle after re-signing D.J. Humphries on the left side. The 6.44 and 312 pound Wills is a strong and powerful run blocker that takes a little time to become an elite pass protector.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

The Jaguars decide to compete for Gardner Minshew. Herbert (6-6, 236 pounds) efficient and mentally tough with underestimated athletics, which manifested itself in the final stretch of his last season with the Ducks. He needs a little help making decisions, but in the Senior Bowl, he showed how receptive he is to training.

10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

The Browns handled the right tackle in free agency with Jack Conklin signed to replace Chris Hubbard. Here they get a massive update from Greg Robinson on the blind side of Baker Mayfield. Wirfs has athletics at 6-5,320 pounds to keep left tackle low for a long time. Combine your skills to block passes with power and physics in the running game.

C.J. Henderson



11. New York Jets (7-9)

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Henderson is setting himself up as the number 2 corner of the class behind Okudah. The Jets pitched Trumaine Johnson, leaving a huge gap in external coverage even with Arthur Maulet returning and Brian Poole re-signing for the position. Henderson (6-1, 204 pounds) plays bigger than his size with great athleticism and technique in his favor. It just needs to be a little more physical to trust the receivers that rely on the body's position to open up.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

The Raiders are in dire need of a top catcher no matter who their QB is in 2020, be it Derek Carr or someone else. The Antonio Brown debacle is behind them, but they also have to worry about Tyrell Williams coming out of a disappointing season and foot surgery. Lamb may be DeAndre Hopkins' version of the Raiders, an explosive stretcher, and a stable type of possession outside. At 6-1, 198 pounds, Lamb only needed 58 catches to record 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games last season.

13. San Francisco 49ers (de Colts)

The 49ers have George Kittle and Deebo Samuel as key non-traditional primary targets, and get one here for Jimmy Garoppolo to make up for the loss of Emmanuel Sanders. Jeudy (6-1, 193 pounds) also fits the profile as No. 1 receiver; It is a classic intermediate to deep field stretcher and a smooth ride finisher in the red zone.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The Buccaneers are fine with left tackle Donovan Smith, left guard Ali Marpet, center Ryan Jensen and right guard Alex Cappa against Tom Brady, but they need better protection on the right edge with Demar Doston as a free agent. Thomas combines large size (6-5, 315 pounds) with good hands and footwork. Brady, Bruce Arians and Byron Leftwich will also love what Thomas can do to open holes for the running game.

15. Denver Broncos (7-9)

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alalabma

The Broncos could use a versatile, big-game sprinter to complement Courtland Sutton, Daesean Hamilton, and tight end Noah Fant to take better advantage of Drew Lock's great arm. Ruggs (5-11, 188 lbs) is in-law as a field stretcher who can also use his route-running skills to win on shorter routes.

16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The Falcons tackled the free agency lead by signing Dante Fowler Jr., so they work here to better flank Fowler and Grady Jarrett from the inside. Kinlaw (6-5, 324 pounds) knows how to use his size and arms to complement his strength and power at the point of attack.

17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

The Cowboys lost old Robert Quinn as their best supplemental passer to DeMarcus Lawrence. Epenesa (6-5, 274 pounds) is a powerful, explosive, and full-bodied player. He can push the blockers out of the way to get to the QB, and he also stands firm against the run.

18. Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The Dolphins are on the corner with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, but they have a big secondary void in free safety after cutting Reshad Jones. McKinney (6-0, 201 pounds) is a complete safety who can get physical support in the race and also go back and handle intermediate coverage. There's nothing he can't do, and he's willing to do whatever a defense asks of him, seamlessly switching from extra linebacker to short-area subpackage.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)

The Raiders added Eli Apple, but they need someone who can be a top-tier outside starter against sophomore corner Trayvon Mullen. After addressing the linebacker in free agency, they can go to the corner here. Fulton (6-0, 197 pounds) has the size, speed, intelligence, and sound coverage skills to have a long and prosperous career, so he felt confident enough to retire from the Senior Bowl.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (Rams)

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

With the extra first-round pick they got from trading Jalen Ramsey, the Jaguars should think about replacing him and A.J. Bouye, who was also traded. Diggs offers good size (6-1, 205 pounds), strength and speed on the field. He quickly rose the board during his great senior season (3 interceptions in 12 games).

Justin Jefferson



21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Eagles took over the cornerback in free agency by trading for Darius Slay, so they can focus on a wide receiver here even with Ruggs off the board. Jefferson (6-1, 202 lbs), with mass production catch passes by Joe Burrow, emerged in the LSU aerial game as a fast and efficient route runner with good hands. He has also underestimated speed.

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)

A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Vikings must tackle the cornerback early in the draft after releasing Xavier Rhodes and not re-signing Trae Waynes. Terrell (6-1, 195 lbs) is a versatile cover man for his size who can work both outside and inside, in both men's and zone schemes. You need to learn how to win battles with better technique and manual work.

23. New England Patriots (12-4)

K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson, EDGE / OLB, LSU

The linebacker, especially one who can make it to the quarterback, is in dire need of the Patriots after they lost Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, and Elandon Roberts in free agency. Chaisson (6-3, 254 pounds) has a great name for an elite active defender who chases QB and RB alike. He had 6.5 sacks and 60 tackles during the LSU championship race, and like several teammates, his draft stock skyrocketed throughout the season. It is an effective hybrid player that is ideal for Bill Belichick's scheme.

24. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

The saints lost A.J. Klein in free agency, turning the linebacker on the strong side into a position of need. They can stay in the state for Queen (6-0, 229 pounds), which has great reach when they work downhill against the run or move all over the field in coverage. It's relatively small, but it's the type of linebacker that can make a big impact in any lineup.

25. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

The Vikings should consider using the pick they got from the Stefon Diggs exchange to get their replacement against versatile No. 1 Adam Thielen. Higgins working on the perimeter would be a perfect complement. The Clemson product is a dangerous and versatile game maker that can be a force in the red zone. At 6-4, 216 pounds, he had 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also rushed to score 36 yards against LSU in the title game.

26. Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

De’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

The Dolphins can end their first-round run by adding a running back, as Jordan Howard is more a complement to power than a feature option. Swift (5-8, 212 lbs) is capable of traversing the tough yards inside and breaking free for great plays on the open field. He also shone as a Bulldogs catcher and can excel in the screen game.

27. Seattle Seahawks (12-4)

Zach Baun, EDGE / OLB, Wisconsin

The Seahawks may not sign Jadeveon Clowney again, and Ezekiel Ansah is also a free agent, leaving a gap for a strong defender. Baun (6-2, 238 lbs) is an intelligent and motivated player who presents great technique against the race. He has also begun to attract more attention for his repertoire of fast passes and the athletics that feed him.

28. Baltimore Ravens (14-2)

Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

The Ravens did not address the linebacker in the first wave of free agency, and they need more speed in the second tier to better manage the run and cover short to intermediate routes. Murray (6-2, 241 lbs) is an active and stale game maker who can be just as effective going backwards as going down against the run or hitting.

29. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

The Titans need to replace Conklin at right tackle to keep their career block robust. Jones has excellent athleticism for his size (6-5, 319 pounds) and can withstand toughness and relentless blocking. It's a bit crude though, as both his manual work and footwork could use refinement to maximize his natural abilities.

30. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

The Packers need a complementary No. 2 receiver who Aaron Rodgers can trust across the field. Reagor is a diminutive, productive pitcher who also provides some good running skills after catching with speed and endurance for his size (5-11, 206 pounds).

31. San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

With the 49ers choosing to go for their wide receiver in Jeudy early, they can use their second first round on someone who can help replace DeForest Buckner's production on their inside defensive line. Blacklock (6-3, 290 pounds) has climbed a draw when teams have realized he can turn his power into energy as he tries to disrupt plays on the field.

32. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

The Chiefs should consider cornerback in the first round with Kendall Fuller coming out in free agency and Bashaud Breeland still unsigned. Gladney (5-10, 191 lbs) is a good replacement for Fuller because of her inside-out versatility. He is sour and aggressive when making plays with the ball, with the ability to be perfected in the receivers' routes.

Jordan Love



2020 NFL Simulated Draft: Round 2

33. Cincinnati Bengals

Cesar Ruiz, G / C, Michigan

The Bengals need to continue improving their offensive line beyond the healthy and hopeful return of left tackle Jonah Williams. They are weak both in the left guard and in the center. Ruiz (6-3, 307 pounds) has a rare combination of power and athleticism. You need a little work on pass protection, but you can immediately contribute as a top career blocker.

34. Indianapolis Colts (Redskins)

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, State of Arizona

With T.Y. Looking like headlines from the outside, Hilton and Zach Pascal, the Colts need to give Philip Rivers a more dynamic game inside. Aiyuk (6-0, 205 pounds) conforms to the profile of a shocking slot receiver with speed to make big plays after capture and enough speed to get vertical in the middle as well.

35. Detroit Lions

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

The Lions need more defensive line hitting and taking advantage of the other Lions to better complement Trey Flowers in the end is a good choice. Gross-Matos (6-5, 266 lbs) is a well-built, explosive, and versatile defender made to be disruptive in a hybrid scheme like Matt Patricia's.

36. New York Giants

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

The Giants should consider upgrading safely with Jabrill Peppers and Julian Love as their current headlines. Winfield (5-10, 203 pounds), the son of the former Vikings Pro Bowl cornerback, plays smart and tough. He excels at diagnosing plays, knowing when to be aggressive against the run and how to use his frame in short area coverage.

37. Los Angeles Chargers

Jordan Love, QB, State of Utah

After passing QB in the first round, the Chargers get their high-potential prospect for Anthony Lynn and Shane Steichen. Love (6-4, 224 pounds) combines his size with physical abilities, including a great arm, and his athleticism bodes well if his precision, decision-making, and footwork can be cleaner with a good NFL training.

38. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers tackled defensive tackle early with Brown and are now going to work on another big defensive need after losing James Bradberry in free agency. Johnson (6-0, 193 pounds) has an upward strike as an aggressive, physical man with the speed to keep up with receivers on the perimeter.

39. Miami Dolphins

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

The Dolphins should get a great wide receiver value looking for a necessary complement for DeVante Parker and Preston Williams. Shenault (6-1, 227 lbs) is a safe field stretcher that has a nice touch of great play after capture

40. Houston Texans (of Cardinals)

Texans need to tackle a wide receiver with limited draft picks to help replace DeAndre Hopkins' production. Mims (6-3, 207lbs) is a great physical target who also knows how to use his frame to his advantage. It is best suited to be a vertical and red zone threat outside, making it a perfect fit for Deshaun Watson.

41. Cleveland Browns

Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn

The Browns need more explosiveness in their defensive line to complement Myles Garrett. Davidson (6-3, 303 pounds) can be a terror that rushes the passerby both from the inside line and from the edge. It has a good combination of strength, power and speed to accompany sudden finishing movements.

42. Jacksonville Jaguars

Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

The Jaguars traded Calais Campbell and can still move Yannick Ngaukoe with the franchise tag. Lewis (6-5, 262 pounds) has the potential to reach the quarterback consistently with natural speed and explosiveness.

Grant Delpit



43. Chicago Bears (Rams)

The Bears need security help alongside Eddie Jackson after losing Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix in free agency, making Delpit a great asset here. Delpit (6-2, 213 pounds) flies around the field, halts the run as an additional linebacker and makes great plays with the ball in the field coverage.

44. Indianapolis Colts

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

The Colts must also find Rivers in a tight end that creates athletic mismatch to complement what Jack Doyle does online for them. Kmet (6-6, 262 pounds) is still developing as a career blocker, but his size, speed, speed, and hands make him a top receiver for the position.

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

The Bucs need to get a more dynamic and complete lap than Ronald Jones III to complement and empower Tom Brady. Dobbins (5-9, 209 pounds) have great speed, agility, and ability to read blockers. It is an expert receiver with explosive explosion once it sees a hole, hits it and enters the open field.

46. ​​Denver Broncos

Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

The Broncos traded for Jurrell Casey and re-signed Shelby Harris, but they need more pop in Vic Fangio's 3-4 line rotation. Elliott (6-4, 302 pounds) plays power against the run, but has also shown some natural running skills with inside passes.

47. Atlanta Falcons

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

The Falcons need to get new legs to complement Todd Gurley in passing situations to give them back what they once had with Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. Edwards-Helaire (5-7, 207 lbs) is a dynamic and versatile catcher off the field and in the groove, making him an important asset for an NFL passing game. He is also extremely fast when he gets the ball out into the open.

48. New York Jets

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

The Jets must complement new field stretch sprinter Breshad Perriman and dependable slot ace Jamison Crowder. Pittman (6-4, 223 pounds) is an interesting prospect for his size because he is more of a tough coach and road racer than a great body working to stretch the field.

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

The Steelers are in the market for an improvement on the field due to James Conner's durability issues and pending unrestricted free agency in 2021. Taylor (5-10, 226 pounds) has great vision and exploded as a running back. He also doesn't get enough credit for what he can do as a receiver, which was exhibited the most during his last college season.

50. Chicago Bears

Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

The Bears could strengthen their defensive line hit alongside Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman. Davis (6-6, 311 pounds) is a massive and versatile player made for a 3-4 scheme. He can line up at either end or attack to eat space against the run.

51. Dallas Cowboys

K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

The Cowboys re-signed Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup's star is on the rise, but they couldn't keep Randall Cobb in the slot. Hamler (5-9, 178 lbs.) Is a smooth, smart road racer with reliable hands and endurance in tight spaces.

52. Los Angeles Rams

Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

The Rams lost Fowler in free agency and cut Clay Matthews with just one flyer over Leonard Floyd in his recovery attempt. Weaver (6-2, 265 pounds) is a high-energy pass runner with some untapped advantage while making the jump.

Dre & # 39; Mont Jones, Malik Harrison



53. Philadelphia Eagles

Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

The Eagles made great moves up front (Javon Hargrave) and in the secondary (Darius Slay) but they need to shore up their great defensive weakness across the board in the second tier. Harrison's best qualities at 6-3, 247 pounds reside in how he flies field against the race and finishes as well as a physical tackler. You can grow and develop as a more viable hedge man.

54. Buffalo Bills

Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

The Bills need a little more depth to help them get to the quarterback with Shaq Lawson missing. Okwara (6-4, 252 pounds) is a flexible and explosive passer with a big bang for the quarterback.

55. Baltimore Ravens (from Patriots to Falcons)

Tyler Biadasz, G, Wisconsin

The Ravens have to go to the right guard with Marshal Yanda who decides to retreat. At 6-4, 314 pounds, Biadasz's strength is turning his build into sheer power for the downhill game.

56. Miami Dolphins (from Saints)

Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

After tackling quarterback, safety, running back and wide receiver, the Dolphins can focus their attention on a possible long-term left tackle. Cleveland (6-6, 311 pounds) has raw abilities that can be developed quickly, with its speed and agility that give it a great advantage. He is fluent with his hands and legs in step protection.

57. Houston Texans

Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse

Texans should consider developing a fast pass depth behind J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus. Robinson (6-3, 264 pounds) has natural passing running skills and copes a lot with strength and top-level athletics. Getting it started situationally will help you refine your movements for increased production.

58. Minnesota Vikings

Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

Vikings must continue to check their corner corps after taking Terrell in the first round. Igbinoghene (5-10, 198 pounds) stands out as a man of physical coverage for his size. It closes well on receivers at the end of its routes, which translates to a good final bang against the run, too.

59. Seattle Seahawks

Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

If the Seahawks get a versatile lead defender like Baun in the first round, the inside of their forehead will take precedence in the second round. Gallimore (6-2, 304 pounds) has a powerful punch for his size.

60. Baltimore Ravens

Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

The Ravens need to prepare their next great game creator alongside Earl Thomas. With his size (6-1, 217 pounds), speed, strength and explosiveness that dominated on FBS, Dugger can be the complete package, able to start at any point of safety because it makes him difficult against the race and has the hands and instincts to flourish as a cover player.

61. Tennessee Titans

Behind Malcolm Butler and Adoree & # 39; Jackson, there is a current gap with unsigned Logan Ryan. Hall, on the way to fully recovering from his ankle injury, is a good-sized promising corner (6-2, 202 pounds) made to be solid on the perimeter for several seasons. In the short term, with its short area speed, it can help with internal coverage.

62. Green Bay Packers

The Packers lost Bulaga in free agency and Rick Wagner is an unstable replacement, while David Bakhtiari will be a 29-year-old free agent in 2021. Jackson is an impressive athlete for his size (6-5, 322 pounds), but he You need some refinement in your technique to match your fast feet.

63. Kansas City Chiefs (of 49ers)

Damien Williams becomes a free agent in 2021 and the Chiefs need more reliable backup to complement him for Patrick Mahomes. Moss (5-9, 223 lbs) is shaping up to be an NFL compact power kick suitable for getting the tough yards between tackles and more yards after initial contact. He is underestimated with his speed when out in the field and his reception skills.

64. Seattle Seahawks (from Chiefs)

Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

The Seahawks can do better than former Jet Brandon Shell as their starting right tackle against Duane Brown to help Russell Wilson and his running backs. This Wilson (6-6, 350 pounds) is not the most nimble step guard, but his sheer power as a blocker fits his mindset.

Chase Claypool in the NFL Combine.



2020 NFL Simulated Draft: Round 3

65. Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

The Bengals went from Notre Dame first-round player Tyler Eifert to tight end and need a wide-bodied hybrid to help Burrow and complement A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd. Claypool (6-4, 238 pounds) matches his size with great speed and explosion on the field. He is not the most technically sound road racer, but he often wins with physical dominance.

66. Washington Redskins

Lloyd Cushenberry, G / C, LSU

The Redskins lost left guard Ereck Flowers in free agency and Chase Rouiller has only one year left on his contract. Cushenberry (6-3, 212 lbs) is a powerful run blocker that uses your hands and upper body well.

67. Detroit Lions

Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A,amp;M

Los Leones pueden seguir trabajando en defensa después de abordar al esquinero y la acometida del borde mucho antes en esta maqueta. Madubuike (6-3, 293 libras) no se confundirá con los gigantes en la posición, pero tiene una gran combinación de potencia y rapidez. Él usa su parte inferior del cuerpo para ganar influencia contra la carrera.

68. Jets de Nueva York (de gigantes)

Los Jets, después de conseguir un esquinero superior temprano, pueden aumentar su velocidad de pase con un buen apoyador híbrido final / externo para el esquema de Gregg Williams. Anae (6-3, 257 libras) es una implacable corredora de pases que nunca renuncia a la oportunidad de llegar al mariscal de campo.

69. Carolina Panthers

Jeremy Chinn, S, Sur de Illinois

Los Panthers, después de abordar el tackle y el cornerback para su reconstrucción de defensa temprano, obtienen un golpe para el medio de su secundaria. Chinn (6-3, 221 libras) ha aumentado porque se ha hecho evidente que su tamaño, velocidad y atletismo se traducen en habilidades de cobertura de élite para el puesto.

70. Miami Dolphins

Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida

Los Dolphins podrían usar un tipo Rob Ninkovich para el esquema híbrido de Brian Flores. Zuniga (6-3, 264 libras) es un corredor de pases puro y explosivo que brilla debido a su atletismo.

71. Los Angeles Chargers

Cam Akers, RB, Estado de Florida

Los Chargers aman a Austin Ekeler pero necesita apoyo sin Melvin Gordon. Akers (5-10, 217 libras) es un corredor paciente que sigue bien sus bloques y dispara a través de los agujeros. Tiene una buena combinación de poder y explosividad. Está dispuesto a ponerse en forma, pero también muestra una segunda marcha en campo abierto.

72. Cardenales de Arizona

Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

Los Cardinals incorporaron a DeAndre Hopkins en su mezcla de recepción, pero pueden llevarlo a otro nivel en el juego aéreo con un ala cerrada que estira el campo. Bryant (6-2, 248 libras) es un atleta dinámico que puede bajar la costura y causar problemas de cobertura debido a sus buenas manos, dureza y rapidez al finalizar las rutas.

73. Jacksonville Jaguars

Solomon Kindley, Georgia, Georgia

Los Jaguars podrían usar una mejora de guardia derecha sobre A.J. Golpe ligero. Kindley (6-3, 337 libras) criticó a los linieros defensivos y allanó el camino para el juego de Georgia. Tiene las habilidades para convertirse en un ágil bloqueador de pases interiores en la NFL.

74. Cleveland Browns

Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

Los Browns necesitan a alguien para complementar mejor a Odell Beckham Jr. y Jarvis Landry afuera en tres sets. Johnson (6-1, 206 libras) es un receptor físico que posiciona su cuerpo para imponer su voluntad al final de las rutas. Él pelea duro por el balón y se ve como parte de una posesión dura y un objetivo de la zona roja.

Jacob Eason



75. Indianapolis Colts

Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

Después de recibir ayuda inmediata para Philip Rivers con sus dos primeras selecciones, los Colts aterrizan un quarterback para prepararlo detrás de él. Eason (6-6, 231 libras) tiene un brazo fuerte hecho para entregar impresionantes bolas profundas, lo que lo hace un gran ajuste para un juego de pases verticales que juega fuera del juego de carrera con golpes de acción.

76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Robert Hunt, G / C, Louisiana

Los Bucs, después de obtener un tackle derecho y regresar pronto, trabajan para mejorar la guardia derecha frente a Tom Brady. Hunt (6-5, 323 pounds) is a mighty run blocker with good athleticism.

77. Denver Broncos

Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

The Broncos need more size and youth at corner after replacing Chris Harris Jr. with A.J. Bouye. What Arnette (6-0, 195 pounds) doesn,amp;#39;t have in straight-line speed to stay with receivers on vertical routes, he makes up for with short-area quickness and toughness.

78. Atlanta Falcons

Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

Dan Quinn needs a skilled zone cornerback to add to his defense Dantzler (6-2, 188 pounds) has nice size and uses his hands and hips to be disruptive against receivers downfield.

79. New York Jets

Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

The Jets get good value and extra athleticism in further addressing tackle after signing George Fant. With a little more development and hard work, Wanogho (6-5, 308 pounds) has a high ceiling because of his rare physical skills.

80. Las Vegas Raiders

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

The Raiders, namely Jon Gruden, have been enamored with the winning makeup and pedigree of Hurts (6-1, 222 pounds) as a potential replacement for Derek Carr in the near future. Hurts,amp;#39; toughness and leadership intangibles are off the charts, and while finishing his career in Lincoln Riley,amp;#39;s offense, he improved as a runner and as a downfield passer.

81. Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)

Netane Muti, G, Fresno State

The Raiders still could end up moving Gabe Jackson during the draft and Richie Incognito is going into his age 37 season. Muti (6-3, 315 pounds) has the frame, upper-body strength and power to smash NFL foes as an interior run blocker.

82. Dallas Cowboys

Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

The Cowboys need to replenish speed and athleticism at corner after losing Byron Jones in free agency. Pride (5-11, 193 pounds) just needs to become more refined and aggressive with his coverage skills to get the most out of those agility traits.

83. Denver Broncos (from Steelers)

The Broncos got Graham Glasgow but are moving on from Connor McGovern and Ron Leary inside. Simpson (6-4, 321 pounds) stands out because of his strong, sturdy frame, which makes him a natural asset as a power run-blocker. He can be effective in their zone-blocking scheme.

84. Los Angeles Rams

Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut

The Rams need to line up a successor to Andrew Whitworth, 38. Peart (6-7, 318 pounds) has attracted more teams with his wingspan and fluid athleticism. He needs to get stronger to raise the power aspects of his game.

85. Detroit Lions (from Eagles)

Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State

The Lions need to get more athletic inside after losing Graham Glasgow. Jackson (6-3, 306 pounds is a unique prospect because he is a pure pass-protecting interior blocker. He has the frame and strength to develop in the running game.

86. Buffalo Bills

Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn

The Bills need to start grooming a left tackle replacement for Dion Dawkins. Driscoll (6-5, 306 pounds) is standing out with his smarts, athleticism and technical skills to the point teams are OK with him needing to bulk up and get stronger to become a steady outside force.

87. New England Patriots

Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

The Patriots land their receiving tight end to boost their post Tom Brady offense. Hopkins (6-4, 245 pounds) is an elite athlete who can get open running every kind of route and is a mismatch when working the deep middle of the field.

88. New Orleans Saints

Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee

The Saints got Emmanuel Sanders to help stretch the field opposite Michael Thomas; now they can go for some Drew Brees help in the Marques Colston vein. File Jennings under the "big slot,quot; possession type (6-3, 215 pounds). He can become a reliable third inside target for a long time.

89. Minnesota Vikings

Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida

The Vikings need a strong rotational 4-3 end after moving on from Everson Griffen. Greenard (6-3, 263 pounds) is a smart defender who knows how to uses his athleticism to both get after the quarterback and work upfield quickly against the run.

90. Houston Texans

The Texans need some help for their 3-4 nose after losing D.J. Reader in free agency. Fotu (6-5, 330 pounds) offers a massive frame and powerful body to anchor against the run.

91. Las Vegas Raiders (from Seahawks via Texans)

Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee

The Raiders could use to get more energetic youth behind second-year players Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby. Taylor (6-4, 267 pounds) is a unique prospect because he is a pure power pass-rusher. Some improvement with his moves, mobility and instincts can make him a well-rounded contributor.

92. Baltimore Ravens

Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

The Ravens have some speed and athleticism in their receiving corps for Lamar Jackson, but need to add a tough target to the mix. Edwards (6-3, 212 pounds) projects as a physical possession receiver who can dominate the short-to-intermediate area.

93. Tennessee Titans

Khalid Khareem, EDGE, Notre Dame

The Titans need some pass-rush consideration to help Harold Landry more with only Vic Beasley signed in the wake of releasing Cameron Wake. Khareem (6-4, 268 pounds) is a versatile, powerful option.

94. Green Bay Packers

Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

The Packers could benefit from addressing their cornerback depth. Jackson (6-2, 208 pounds) has good size with favorable zone and physical skill sets.

95. Denver Broncos (from 49ers)

Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama

The Broncos, with a boatload of picks, have the luxury of adding defensive depth. Although Jennings does have good edge-rushing skills at 6-2, 256 pounds, he also has some potential as a run-stopping outside linebacker.

96. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs need to boost their playmaking ability in the middle of the field. Dye (6-3, 231 pounds) is a little undersized but he’s a smart, instinctive and active defender.

97. Cleveland Browns (from Texans) (compensatory)

The Browns need an option between Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams. Holmes,amp;#39; best traits are his toughness and quickness for his size (5-10, 195 pounds). He can have a long, solid career as a nickel corner against slot receivers on short-to-intermediate routes.

Jake Fromm



98. New England Patriots (compensatory)

The Patriots get their potential Tom Brady replacement and better young alternative to Jarrett Stidham. Fromm,amp;#39;s best attributes — his smarts, leadership qualities and decision-making skills — come from his experience. Where he falls short is his lack of an elite arm.

99. New York Giants (compensatory)

Ben Bartch, OT, St John’s (Minnesota)

The Giants get their value pick to address tackle. Bartch (6-6, 309 pounds), who stood out at the Combine, has natural smarts and athleticism. He has shown more power and refined technique to raise his stock.

100. New England Patriots (compensatory)

K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

The Patriots get their kind of receiver to keep improving their skill options. Hill (6-0, 196 pounds) is a good route-runner with reliable hands, a technically sound receiver best suited to play from the slot when a scheme can give him some space inside.

101. Seattle Seahawks (compensatory)

John Hightower, WR, Boise State

The Seahawks need another big-play threat to help Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Hightower is a classic size-speed prospect (6-1, 189 pounds) with pure field-stretching skills.

102. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory)

Davon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

The Steelers need to address their 3-4 front after losing Javon Hargave in free agency. Hamilton (6-4, 320 pounds) has the same baseline run stuffing with some potential pass-rush pop.

103. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory)

Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

The Eagles look a lot better immediately at cornerback with Darius Slay, but they need depth with some free-agent issues coming soon. Ojemudia (6-1, 200 pounds) has good developmental qualities related to his impressive size.

104. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory)

Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

The Rams need to replenish linebacker after losing Cory Littleton in free agency. Davis-Gaither (6-1, 224 pounds) may be a bit undersized but he flies around the field with good pass-rush and coverage skills.

105. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory)

Nick Harris, G, Washington

The Vikings need to think upgrading right guard to keep their run blocking strong. Harris (6-1, 302 pounds) is a relentless, athletic technician who gets the most out of every snap.

106. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory)

Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU

The Ravens need to replenish depth after losing Michael Pierce in free agency. Lawrence (6-3, 208 pounds) is an extremely tough, high-effort player made to help their defense.

Eno Benjamin



NFL mock draft: Round 4

107. Cincinnati Bengals: Trey Adams, OT, Washington

108. Washington Redskins: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

109. Detroit Lions: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

110. New York Giants: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

111. Houston Texans (from Dolphins): Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon

112. Los Angeles Chargers: Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

113. Carolina Panthers: Matt Hennessy, G, Temple

114. Arizona Cardinals: Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

115. Cleveland Browns: Ashtyn Davis, S, California

116. Jacksonville Jaguars: Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

117. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

118. Denver Broncos: Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

119. Atlanta Falcons: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

120. New York Jets: Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland

121. Las Vegas Raiders: A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

122. Indianapolis Colts: Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State

123. Dallas Cowboys: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

124. Pittsburgh Steelers: Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan

125. New England Patriots (from Bears): Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

126. Los Angeles Rams: Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA

127. Philadelphia Eagles: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU

128. Buffalo Bills: Essang Bassey, CB, Wake Forest

129. Baltimore Ravens (from Patriots): Harrison Bryant, TE, FAU

130. New Orleans Saints: K’Von Wallace, S, Clemson

131. Arizona Cardinals (from Texans): Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

132. Minnesota Vikings: McTevin Agim, DT, Arkansas

133. Seattle Seahawks: Damien Lewis, G, LSU

134. Baltimore Ravens: Evan Weaver, LB, California

135. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Titans through Dolphins): Hakeem Adeniji, OT, Kansas

136. Green Bay Packers: Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

137. Jacksonville Jaguars (from 49ers through Broncos): Cameron Brown, LB, Penn State

138. Kansas City Chiefs: Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado

139. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory): Julian Blackmon, S, Utah

140. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Bears) (compensatory): Larrell Murchinson, DT, NC State

141. Miami Dolphins (compensatory): David Woodward, LB, Utah State

142. Washington Redskins (compensatory): Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State

143. Atlanta Falcons (from Ravens) (compensatory): Calvin Throckmorton, OT, Oregon

144. Seattle Seahawks (compensatory): Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

145. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory): J.R. Reed, S, Georgia

146. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory): Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

Georgia K Rodrigo Blankenship



NFL mock draft: Round 5

147. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Bachie Jr., LB, Michigan State

148. Carolina Panthers (from Redskins): Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami

149. Detroit Lions: Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

150. New York Giants: Jason Strowbridge, EDGE, North Carolina

151. Los Angeles Chargers: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

152. Carolina Panthers: Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina

153. Miami Dolphins: James Lynch, DT, Baylor

154. Miami Dolphins (from Jaguars through Steelers): Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami

155. Minnesota Vikings (from Browns through Bills): Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

156. San Francisco 49ers: Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State

157. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Falcons through Ravens): Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State

158. New York Jets: Nick Coe, EDGE, Auburn

159. Las Vegas Raiders: Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

160. Indianapolis Colts: Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte

161. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Khalil Davis, DT, Nebraska

162. Washington Redskins: Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan

163. Chicago Bears: Logan Stenberg, G, Kentucky

164. Dallas Cowboys: Brandon Jones, S, Texas

165. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Josh Metellus, S, Michigan

166. Detroit Lions (from Eagles): Rico Dowdle, RB, South Carolina

167. Buffalo Bills: Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

168. Philadelphia Eagles: Lamical Perine, RB, Florida

169. New Orleans Saints: Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State

170. Baltimore Ravens (from Vikings): Raequan Williams, DT, Michigan State

171. Houston Texans: Javaris Davis, CB, Auburn

172. New England Patriots (from Seahawks through Lions): Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia

173. Miami Dolphins (from Ravens through Rams): A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State

174. Tennessee Titans: Javon Leake, RB, Maryland

175. Green Bay Packers: Francis Bernard, ILB, Utah

176. San Francisco 49ers: Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

177. Kansas City Chiefs: Stanford Samuels, CB, Florida State

178. Denver Broncos (compensatory): Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota

179. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory): Yasir Durant, OT, Missouri

Anthony Gordon



NFL mock draft: Round 6

180. Cincinnati Bengals: Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt

181. Denver Broncos (from Redskins): Blake Ferguson, LS, LSU

182. Detroit Lions: Braden Mann, P, Texas A,amp;M

183. New York Giants: James Robinson, RB, Illinois State

184. Carolina Panthers: D.J. Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina

185. Miami Dolphins: Steve Wirtel, LS, Iowa State

186. Los Angeles Chargers: Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulsa

187. Cleveland Browns (from Cardinals): Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU

188. Buffalo Bills (from Browns): Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

189. Jacksonville Jaguars: Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

190. Philadelphia Eagles (from Falcons): Kyahva Tezino, LB, San Diego State

191. New York Jets: Benito Davis, DT, Ole Miss

192. Green Bay Packers (from Raiders): Robert Windsor, DT, Penn State

193. Indianapolis Colts: Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest

194. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh

195. New England Patriots (from Broncos): Tanner Muse, S, Clemson

196. Chicago Bears: Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon

197. Indianapolis Colts (from Cowboys through Dolphins): James Proche, WR, SMU

198. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cheyenne O’Grady, TE, Arkansas

199. Los Angeles Rams: Reggie Robinson, CB, Tulsa

200. Chicago Bears (from Eagles): Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis

201. Minnesota Vikings (from Bills): Geno Stone, S, Iowa

202. Arizona Cardinals (from Patriots): J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona

203. New Orleans Saints: Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech

204. New England Patriots (from Texans): Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame

205. Minnesota Vikings: Sean McKeon, TE, Michigan

206. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seahawks): Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt

207. Buffalo Bills (from Ravens through Patriots): T.J. Brunson, LB, South Carolina

208. Green Bay Packers (from Titans): Brian Cole, S, Mississippi State

209. Green Bay Packers: Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

210. San Francisco 49ers: Jamycal Hasty, RB, Baylor

211. New York Jets (from Chiefs): Antoine Brooks Jr., S. Maryland

212. New England Patriots (compensatory): Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island

213. New England Patriots (compensatory): Ben Bredeson, G, Michigan

214. Seattle Seahawks (compensatory): Harrison Hand, CB, Temple

Brian Lewerke



NFL mock draft: Round 7

215. Cincinnati Bengals: Patrick Taylor, RB, Memphis

216. Washington Redskins: Daniel Bituli, LB, Tennessee

217. San Francisco 49ers (from Lions): Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah

218. New York Giants: Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU

219. Minnesota Vikings (from Dolphins): Brian Lewerke, QB, Michigan State

220. Los Angeles Chargers: Bravvion Roy, DT, Baylor

221. Carolina Panthers: Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette

222. Arizona Cardinals: Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia

223. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kamren Curl, CB, Arkansas

224. Tennessee Titans (from Browns): Garrett Marino, DT, UAB

225. Baltimore Ravens (from Jets): Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington

226. Chicago Bears (from Raiders): Trevon Hill, EDGE, Miami

227. Miami Dolphins (from Colts): Tyre Phillips, G, Mississippi State

228. Atlanta Falcons (from Buccaneers through Eagles): Daniel Thomas, S, Auburn

229. Washington Redskins (from Broncos): Michael Warren, RB, Cincinnati

230. New England Patriots (from Falcons) Dale Harding, LB, Illinois

231. Dallas Cowboys: Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern

232. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jordan Mack, LB, Virginia

233. Chicago Bears: Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa

234. Los Angeles Rams: Charlie Taumoepeau, TE, Portland State

235: Detroit Lions (from Eagles through Patriots): Steven Montez, QB, Colorado

236. Green Bay Packers (from Bills through Browns): Kendall Coleman, EDGE, Syracuse

237. Tennessee Titans (from Patriots through Broncos): Jon Runyan, OT, Michigan

238. New York Giants (from Saints): Carter Coughlin, EDGE, Minnesota

239. Buffalo Bills (from Vikings): Mitchell Wilcox, TE, South Florida

240. Houston Texans (from Patriots): Levante Bellamy, RB, Western Michigan

241. New England Patriots (from Seahawks): Joe Gaziano, EDGE, Northwestern

242. Green Bay Packers (from Ravens): Deejay Dallas, RB, Miami

243. Tennessee Titans: Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii

244. Cleveland Browns (from Packers): Carlos Davis, DT, Nebraska

245. San Francisco 49ers: Jalen Elliott, S, Notre Dame

246. Miami Dolphins (from Chiefs): Scott Frantz, OT, Kansas State

247. New York Giants (compensatory): Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami

248. Houston Texans (compensatory): Lynn Bowden Jr, WR, Kentucky

249. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory): Mohamed Berry, LB, Nebraska

250. Houston Texans (compensatory): Kevin Dotson, G, Louisiana

251. Miami Dolphins (compensatory): Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

252. Denver Broncos (compensatory): Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin

253. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory): Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State

254. Denver Broncos (compensatory): Charlie Woerner, TE, Georgia

255. New York Giants (compensatory): Trystan Colon-Castillo, G, Missouri