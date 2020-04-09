New Ukrainian missile to kill ships passes first firing trial – Defense Blog

The Defense Express has released images showing the first qualifying firing trial of the new "Neptune,quot; ground anti-ship missile.

On April 2, 2020, in the southern Odessa region, on the "Alibey,quot;, regular ground tests of the "Neptune,quot; ground cruise missile system were carried out.

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has set the task of developing a large-scale production of the latest missile models, in particular by providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with cruise missile systems to enhance their naval combat potential in the Black and Azov seas. .

During the firing of the land-based cruise missile system "Neptune,quot;, the tactical and technical characteristics were verified, particularly the range and precision of naval targets. The objectives of the sea were reached in the specified range.

As previously reported, the national defense industry can develop complex models of weapons and military equipment in the shortest possible time to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The production of these missiles will be carried out in Ukraine in a closed cycle. The cruise missile system "Neptune,quot; is developed by designers of the State Enterprise "Design Office of Kyiv State,quot; Luch "in cooperation with other state and private companies of the Defense Industrial Complex of Ukraine.

The development of the missile program is also one of the development priorities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and is carried out with the active participation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.