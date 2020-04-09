New pressures emerge as disease appears to stabilize but economy plummets

The curve is getting a little flatter. That was the good news on Thursday: In some states, charts showing new infections of the new coronavirus appear to have leveled off, after a long period of sharp increases that have given the United States the worst confirmed outbreak in the world.

The bad news on Thursday was that, in the process, the US economy has been flattened.

The Labor Department said 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment last week and another 6.9 million the week before. That was a massive increase: The previous record was 695,000, set in 1982.

Overall, some 17 million Americans are suddenly out of work, thanks to business closings and movement limits that were imposed in March, after irregular testing and a slow federal response that gave the virus a head start. two months.

So when epidemiologists turned to moderate positivity this week: "We look forward with cautious optimism," said Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease doctor, it was the economists' turn to look gloomy.

"This is not a recession, it is the Great Depression II," wrote Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Bank, in a note to clients.

These cross currents, the apparent slowdown in the pandemic, and a virtual collapse of the economy are sure to increase pressure on leaders to figure out how and when to ease the constraints that are costing jobs and growth. Some will likely push to relax the restrictions faster, while others warn that doing so prematurely could invite a resurgence of the outbreak.

More generally, the news was sobering. In the United States, the death toll from the virus continued to rise rapidly, totaling approximately 16,300.

Abroad, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was removed from intensive care, where he had spent three days suffering from the virus, although he is still hospitalized.

President Donald Trump is expected to name a second coronavirus task force in a matter of days, this one specifically intended to revive the economy.

On Capitol Hill, competing proposals for more financial aid failed in the Senate on Thursday, as Democrats opposed a proposed $ 250 billion increase in a small business program, saying it was insufficient, and Republicans rejected the counter offer. That made the prospects for more aid clear.

Senior officials began to speak when the restrictions can be loosened. Attorney General William Barr said it should be next month. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said it could be next month.

But they cannot decide. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, one of those who do, said he was still unsure how to do it without letting the virus roar. His comments came one day when New York reported another record death toll.

"Everyone assumes, well, once we get past this, we're done," Cuomo said. "It wouldn't be so quick to assume that. This virus has overtaken us from day one. We have underestimated the enemy, and that is always dangerous, my friends. We should not do that again."

Trump, who played down the virus threat during crucial weeks of wasted preparation, now faces a couple of crises, one medical and one economic, that will largely define his first term. That is becoming increasingly clear at a time when Democrats are rallying around the flag bearer who is likely to challenge Trump in the fall, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that the administration is likely to come up with a proposal over the weekend to help the airline industry. "The airline business has been hit hard, as everyone knows, and we will be in a position to do a lot to help them," he said.

The president also said he is speaking to foreign leaders in an effort to boost the energy industry. More broadly, he added, "We hope to open up very, very soon."

Still, Trump's handling of crises brought a reprimand on Thursday from the Wall Street Journal editorial board, often an ally of Trump, who wrote that the president's daily briefings have become "less about defeating the virus and more about Donald Trump's many enmities. " "Trump responded with a tweet, telling the Journal that,quot; the ratings for White House press reports are "through the roof." "

Across the world, countries continued to struggle as they expected to see positive flashes.

In Italy, the country with the highest number of confirmed deaths, authorities announced 4,204 new cases of the virus. That's a decrease from the peak of the country's outbreak, but it's 1,000 more than the daily total earlier this week. The outbreak, in other words, may be declining in Italy, but appears to be slow.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he could consider relaxing some elements of the country's strict national blockade "by the end of this month," if scientists agree.

At the current rate, the United States is likely to overtake Italy in the highest number of confirmed deaths in the world in the coming days. China, the nation where the outbreak began, has announced just 3,300 deaths, but there is evidence that the actual number is many times higher.

In the United States, New York accounts for approximately 40 percent of all deaths so far. The outbreak in that state, which has spread from New York City, is now so deadly that the state needs more funeral directors to handle the cargo.

"If you ever told me that as governor I would have to take these steps, I couldn't even contemplate where we are now," Cuomo said Thursday during his daily press conference. “And to put all of this in perspective, I lived September 11; September 11 was supposed to be the darkest day in New York for a generation. "

When New York officials said the outbreak seemed to be slowing, public health experts asked another question: Will there be another New York?

On Thursday, one of the biggest problems appeared to be in Michigan, which has the third-highest total of cases. The state reported 117 new deaths, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, said he thought an influential model of the disease's spread, which predicted this week that the Michigan outbreak had peaked, was overly optimistic.

He extended the state's order to stay home until April 19. "You can see that we are in control of our destiny here," Whitmer said.

He also announced a task force aimed at understanding why blacks and Hispanic Americans have accounted for a disproportionately large share of the death toll from the virus. In Michigan, African Americans make up 14 percent of the population, but more than 40 percent of the deceased.

"This virus is hiding a mirror from our society and reminding us of the deep inequities in this country," said Whitmer. "Due to a basic lack of access to healthcare, transportation and protections in the workplace, these inequities affect people of color and vulnerable communities the most."

If the spread of the virus is starting to slow, its economic cost is only increasing. On Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the US economy. USA It was heading downhill quickly.

"We are moving at an alarming rate from the 50-year lows in unemployment to levels that are likely to be very high, albeit temporary," Powell said in an online broadcast from the Brookings Institution. The Fed has taken aggressive steps to shore up struggling companies in recent days, a more radical intervention than during the financial crisis a decade ago.

Even after Congress approved a $ 2 billion aid package, many people and business owners say they have found it difficult to get help.

Democrats on Thursday resisted a Republican Party proposal to add $ 250 million to the Paycheck Protection Program, a small business initiative, saying more is needed; Republicans said they are playing politics, leaving a confrontation for now.

And state unemployment offices, tasked with helping an avalanche of newly unemployed people, have been unable to keep up. Florida began submitting paper unemployment claims this week because the state's unemployment claims website was still failing. In New York, laid off workers have to call hundreds of times to complete their applications.

Across the country, new lines of bread have sprung up as people wait, often in long jams, to get food from local food banks. The slow release of funds in the United States is in stark contrast to other countries, such as Denmark, where the government pays workers 75 percent of their wages during the pandemic, and Canada, which has promised to bring money to workers. in 10 days or less.

That pain has prompted some conservatives to push for a relatively quick relaxation of virus-related blocks, to get the economy moving again.

"When this time period, in late April, expires, I think we have to allow people to adjust more than we have and not just tell people to go home and hide under their bed, but allow them to use other forms: social distancing and other means, to protect themselves, "Barr said Wednesday night in an interview on the Fox News Channel.

On Thursday, Mnuchin also said that it was possible that some restrictions could be relaxed next month.

But while such comments may create pressure for action, the decisions that would restart the economy depend much more on the governors and mayors. And public health officials say they should wait until the virus is at very low levels.

Many experts say orders to stay home and social distancing will likely be phased out. Even then, consumers would still have to feel safe going to shops, cinemas, stadiums, and restaurants. If they don't leave home, the economy will remain stable.

Tom Barkin, chairman of the Richmond Federal Reserve, said he saw parallels to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, when far-reaching security measures allowed Americans to feel safe going out again. In this case, he said, he could take a coronavirus vaccine or widespread immunity tests, but both are probably still far away.

"We are going to have to think a lot about what it is that will make us feel safe to buy or eat again," Barkin said.

