New pilot test for COVID-19 antibodies begins Friday throughout Los Angeles County – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Hundreds of Angelenos will participate in a new pilot test for antibodies against the coronavirus this Friday and Saturday.

The test is being coordinated by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the USC Price School of Public Policy.

The pilot test, which according to the USC is one of the first in the US. It is designed to verify whether a person has already contracted coronavirus by determining if they have the antibodies that could immunize them against COVID-19.

The study will be conducted on 1,000 randomly selected adult Los Angeles County residents at six different access sites. No walks will be allowed.

The first round of tests will take place this Friday and Saturday. The tests will then be repeated on the same participants every two weeks to track how the virus moves through the population.

"The goal of the study will be to determine the likely number of people in Los Angeles County who have ever had COVID-19, which will help provide a more accurate picture of how widely the virus has spread in the population, the death rate associated with infection and potential immunity in the entire population, "organizers said in a press release.

As of Wednesday, Los Angeles County had recorded 7,530 coronavirus cases and 198 deaths.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is transmitted from person to person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly through respiratory drops when a infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. People are likely to be more contagious when they are more symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.