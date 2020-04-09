Home Entertainment New photos of Drake's 50,000 square foot Toronto Castle for Architectural Digest!...

New photos of Drake's 50,000 square foot Toronto Castle for Architectural Digest! (Photos)

Drake allowed his new 50,000-square-foot luxury castle in Toronto to be photographed for the new Architectural Digest issue.

Described as a "stately mansion,quot;, his castle was created by Canadian designer Ferris Rafauli.

Architectural Digest calls the castle, "a marvel of old-world craftsmanship, built with limestone, bronze, exotic woods, and other fine materials.

And Drake told the magazine: “Since I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to remain firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel. "" It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong, "he adds.

