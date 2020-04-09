New iOS 14 feature can change the way we find and use apps – BGR

iOS 14 can allow users to preview an app's interface, even if they haven't downloaded it yet.

Apple will present iOS 14 later this year at WWDC.

The coronavirus prompted Apple to cancel its WWDC conference in person and instead hosted an online-only event.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

A new report from 9to5Mac reveals that iOS 14 can make it much easier for users to discover and explore new third-party apps. According to the report, a newly discovered API from a recent version of iOS 14 suggests that iOS 14 will allow users to use a QR code and subsequently experience limited aspects of an app's user experience without having to download the app in the first place. place.

The report notes that the API is known as "Clips,quot; and, as the name implies, will allow developers to offer "interactive and dynamic content for their applications, even if you haven't installed them." Of course, developers will be able to choose what part of an application will be available to users in the form of a "floating card that displays a native user interface instead of a web page."

Is this a game-changing feature? Not exactly, but it should make it easier for iOS users to make decisions about which apps are worth downloading.

As for other features of iOS 14, we could see the launch of Apple, well, the rumor mill has not been very busy in that regard. For example, we've seen reports that iOS 14 will provide an update for Apple's password manager along with some improvements to CarPlay and HomeKit, but they're not worth getting excited about.

That said, one of the most exciting new features we can see in iOS 14 is something called CarKey. References to CarKey have been found in recent beta versions of iOS 13, but there is a good chance that Apple will not release it until iOS 14. Simply put, CarKey will allow Apple Watch and iPhone owners to unlock, lock and start their cars. directly from your devices. Additionally, the feature will allow car owners to send unique keys to friends and family that grant them a specific level of car access.

As revealed through a leaked screenshot late last month, CarKey will offer three different levels of access including Trunk Access (only unlock the trunk), Access Only (only unlock the car), and of course Access and Drive.

With April already in full swing, WWDC is just two months away right now. Of course, with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, Apple canceled its WWDC event in person a few weeks ago and will instead host an online-only WWDC.

"We are delivering WWDC 2020 this June in an innovative way to millions of developers around the world, uniting the entire developer community with a new experience," said Apple's Phil Schiller in a press release. "The current health situation has required us to create a new WWDC 2020 format that offers a complete program with an online presentation and keynote sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, worldwide."

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR