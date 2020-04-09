New interview with Cedric The artist seems to confirm Tiffany Haddish and common romance

Fans know that the rapper, Common and Tiffany Haddish have been the subject of rumors on social media for several months, and many believe they are in a relationship.

BET recently speculated about their relationship once again after resuming an interview with the Night school alum, Common and Cedric The Entertainer. A new interview with Cedric The Entertainer reportedly introduced Common and Haddish together.

During the conversation, the Girls Tour Star revealed that she was quarantining one of her friends who had a vegan chef who cooked for them; Then he handed the phone over to Common.

"That was exclusive," Haddish joked, before saying he couldn't receive his "depo vaccine," which is another name for a specific type of contraceptive. As previously noted, rumors of a relationship between the two celebrities have persisted for months, and it all started when Tiffany brought the rapper as her date to her Bat Mitzvah.

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles further fueled the rumors when she posted a comment underneath the image that they were "a beautiful couple." In the past, Tiffany has claimed that she and the rapper were "just friends," but that she would date him if she had a chance.

As most know, Tiffany's love life is frequently in the headlines, including last year when various media outlets reported rumors of a connection between her and Chingy. However, it all started when Tiffany claimed she hooked up with the rapper from the early 2000s during an interview in The breakfast club.

Chingy, however, denied the allegations and said they never connected. Later, Haddish reverted to her denial and submitted even more information, claiming that there was a dispute between her, Chingy, and her brother.

There is no doubt that Tiffany is not shy when it comes to talking about her interest in men. In the past, he also publicly declared his love for Michael B. Jordan. Michael B. Jordan starred Black Panther, The film that consolidated his star status.

Although, these days she's been hanging around Common a lot more and not saying much about other men.



