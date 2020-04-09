Neville Family: Gary, Phil and Tracey on what brought them to the top of their sports – Off Script | Football news

















2:08



Gary, Phil and Tracey Neville tell how Phil left Manchester United for Everton and joke about when the two brothers first met.

Gary, Phil, and Tracey Neville sat down with Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves for a fascinating and engaging interview that spanned a host of topics.

The trio discussed the key role parents Neville and Jill played in their sports careers, how Gary acted as a mentor to their younger siblings, when Phil took Gary's place in Manchester United's lineup for the 1996 FA Cup Final. with Liverpool, the end of Phil Old Trafford's career and what it was like when the two brothers first met.

0:22 Tracey Neville says brothers Gary and Phil are 'in love' Baby Nev! Tracey Neville says brothers Gary and Phil are 'in love' Baby Nev!

What made them elite athletes and how influential were their parents?

Jill and Neville Neville were great influences on their children's careers.

Gary: "Our parents fully committed us to their lives, taking us everywhere, but it was not just our parents, it was also our grandparents, my mother's parents took us to places. Our whole life has been surrounded by sports, and in some ways it can be a savior for families and growing youth.

"For us, there was never time to lose our discipline, do something else, drift or distract ourselves. Every day seemed like a sports day. We used to go to school in the morning an hour early, so we could play soccer in the yard.

Tracey would be doing the same with netball or other things. I just remember we got out of the car together, that was the last thing I could remember! But I do know that Tracey would go play netball and rounders and we would go play soccer. Every day, there was a sport to play. We all loved watching mom play netball and rounders. Mom played for a team in rounders that won the league 19 years on the rebound. She was the truly determined athlete in the family. Dad loved cricket, he loved soccer and we were immersed in it every day.

"Obviously, you take a lot from your parents, and they set the standards for us in terms of what we liked and what our hobbies were."

The Nevilles reunited with Geoff Shreeves for an intriguing conversation

Download the full Off Script podcast with the Nevilles at: Spotify The | Apple The | Castbox The | Spreaker

Tracey: "I think discipline, really, and respect. They always said, 'If you respect the people you are with, they will give you that encouragement and that respect.' They also invested in us, and they never refused. Take us anywhere. They always said that if we were engaged, you could achieve whatever you wanted. They never put any barriers in our way.

"Some people seem to think they were 'trophy parents', but they definitely weren't … they just took us to places we wanted to go. If we didn't show commitment, they weren't invested in it. That was huge the way we've gone and attacked our careers. I feel like when we've committed to things in our careers, like being a head coach or a manager, we put our whole lives into it. That's huge for our family. "

Tracey led the England netball team to gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Phil: "You talk about our parents as influencers … people always talk about my father as a cricket player, but my mother was an amazing athlete. She played cricket with us, she played soccer. She really played soccer for her city team, the first girl to do that in town. So mom used to take us everywhere and we used to join netball. Rounders was the best as it was similar to cricket. There was cross-pollination, without a shadow of a doubt, because if there was a bat or a ball, they just encouraged us to join because we made lots of friends and learned great discipline. "

"My mother was an amazing footballer. She was aggressive and determined. She was the one who if we fell, she was the one who would tell us to come back up. That infected us. I remember Tracey used to wicket-keep, she used to play cricket, she used to Go goal or play. I think back then, I didn't care, Gary or Tracey, what sport it was, or what genre you were, we just played and never hit an eyelid. "

How important was Gary as a role model?

Tracey and Gary have entered training after retiring

Tracey: "(Gary's initial success) encouraged us. I think the only time we felt pressure was when we passed our driving test the first time. I think that's the only time we put pressure on each other to pass the first time! That's the one time we've been competitive, but we were all immersed in it. It wasn't a case of "because Gary has done that, we want to achieve the same thing."

"Our lives were parallel, and I felt that with Gary being only 18 months older than us, it seemed that we were not very far from him. It was natural to follow in his footsteps and that he would be a role model for us as credited and He behaved. In a way, he became a great mentor, and even now, my two brothers are that. "

Tracey Neville spent four years in charge of the England netball team.

Phil: "It was a guide for me because my first love was cricket. I really wanted to be a cricket player and then Gary joined United. He used to come home and tell us all about his day. He told us he would go in the first team locker room and mingling with Mark Hughes and Bryan Robson, our heroes. He would clean his boots, and that was like a guide for me. He set the standard for what he needs to do to become a professional footballer. I just kept going on his slipstream in terms of the decision I had to make on 14/15 … choosing between soccer and cricket. "

Gary used to come home and tell us all about his day. He would tell us that he would go to the first team locker room and mingle with Mark Hughes and Bryan Robson, our heroes. He would clean his boots, and that was like a guide for me. He set the standard for what you need to do to become a professional Phil Neville

How difficult was it when Phil replaced Gary for the 1996 FA Cup Final?

Phil Neville (center) replaced Gary in United's lineup for the 1996 FA Cup Final

Tracey: "I remember one time when I went down to Wembley. Gary had always played right back for the United team and at this particular moment, he had been eliminated. Philip had surpassed Gary, and Gary had always been the leader and the only one who started. to achieve more than us.

"I think it was absolutely incredible for me to see Philip on the right side, but at the same time, it was really discouraging to see that Gary was fired. When it was a case of Gary or Phil, for me, mom and dad, those were really difficult, as well as wives, since we are a very close family. You are trying to feel bad for one, but you are also very happy for the other. "

Gary and Phil Neville in action for Manchester United

Phil: "That was my worst moment, I think. It was in the 1996 FA Cup final where I started, and Gary was under. I think the boss (Alex Ferguson) had told Gary in the morning and he knew it. We used to be together and I really wanted Gary to start on the right and me on the left, but obviously we had Denis Irwin.

"There was a period when Denis was on the left side, I was on the right side and Gary was in the center a few games before the final … but I had just been chosen for my first cup final and everything was It occurred to me that Gary was upset and disappointed that he wasn't playing this great game. Gary was up for a minute at the end, which obviously meant absolutely everything! "

Gary: "When I was out of the 1996 FA Cup final, I remember Tracey came on Thursday or Friday laughing because Philip was playing in front of me. And I don't remember Philip being a sincere step with you."

What was Gary's reaction when Phil joined Everton?

Gary and Phil Neville won a lot of trophies together at Manchester United

Phil: "He didn't say anything to me at the time, which is probably typical of Gary because he doesn't normally get excited about things. But he did come to Sir Alex's house. I remember one or two things happened that time, my dad was out So I told Gary we should go to the boss's house.

"My wife stayed in the car and it was literally when my career at Manchester United ended. I would say it was one of the best times I have ever had when sitting at Sir Alex's house, his wife had made us coffee " , and we did it in the most amazing way that he was helping me in the next stage of my career, telling me that I didn't want it to be, but I did. I identify with Nicky (Butt) and Becks (David Beckham) leaving.

"They left just before me, and it was sad times, but in terms of Gary showing his excitement … he didn't say anything I don't think! Maybe, goodbye!"

Must it have been strange for the family when Phil and Gary played against each other the first time?

Phil Neville makes his competitive debut at Everton against Gary's Manchester United in August 2005

Tracey: "I think there is a lot of emotion that is probably hidden between those two. Gary is not a really emotional person, but I think that is what makes him a great team player because he wants to attract everyone with him. Even when you don't see or Talking so much to her, you always feel that she is thinking of you and your next steps, she is always there to support you, whatever you need.

"Like my brother, it broke my heart when they told me that he had no future at Man United and that he would go to Everton because no Neville would want to leave Man United. That is what my father led us to believe. The idea was that they were going to see his careers at Man United.

"So driving to Everton weekly became a really good thing for us because they are a great club and the people there were very welcoming. They are a homegrown club that was actually Philip's best move. At the time, he didn't feel that way, because we were raised to think they would end their careers at United.

"I was the one who would support Phil. Even from a young age, we used to get together with Gary a little! He always used to be outnumbered. I feel like we had 12 more minutes together, Phil! Obviously we come from a family who are huge. red, so it would be very difficult for my father or mother to sit on the blue end. For me, it was about supporting Philip at the time. It was about one person and not the team, even though he had supported United all my life.

"Don't get me wrong, it was heartbreaking! Philip said it was the best time of his life, but I saw great heartbreak in the family during that particular period. But it was a moment of pride, because you were both captains (when Everton received to United on the opening day of the 2005/06 season). "

Gary and Phil Neville as captains of Manchester United and Everton

Gary: "I couldn't believe it when the games came out and it was the first game of the season. It was Phil's first game for Everton, at Manchester United's home. I just couldn't believe it. To be fair, never in all my time as a Manchester United I looked to see the team on the other side of the tunnel. Why would you do that?

"Don't get me wrong, I didn't want anything bad to happen to him, or anything like that. They just brought him to play for United … Nobby Stiles, Eric Harrison, Sir Alex Ferguson, where nothing else matters. Phil, to be fair, it would have been the same. "

Phil: "I wasn't surprised by your reaction, since I know how you are! But I expected a greeting, a good afternoon or a quick acknowledgment. Do you know what I mean?"

Gary: "How did you expect a 'good evening Philip' when you haven't had one in the last 28 years? You don't shake hands with your brother. Philip, to be fair, would call our two parents. Or three times a day. He probably calls Tracey every day. Phil is very loving.

"He is a people person. Phil calls people to ask how they are doing, while I work on the theory that they will call me if there is something wrong with them."