Nene Leakes denies having spoken of Kandi Burruss in a recent video: "Bye Kandi Man!"

Nene Leakes has been using her time in isolation to virtually connect with fans. On an Instagram Live broadcast last night, she said something that made Kandi Burruss wonder why the Glee student is coming for her.

Nene told her fans that she had gone to Bravo with multiple ideas for a spin-off and that she had been turned down. She says she doesn't understand why because they give certain people in her cast a spin-off each season.

The person in question seemed to be Kandi Burruss to many viewers who were thinking about the five specials that Kandi had had on the network.

Burruss found out about the shadow and responded with a post and removed it.

It said: ‘This video won't last long but I wanted to address this. So Nene Leakes said in her Live with Tamar Braxton that I did not understand what she said on her YouTube … Now I do not know anything about you, but in this video it sounded like a lot of hatred and guilt of a certain person who keep giving a show to "As the reason his ideas for the show aren't happening."

Then he asked his followers, "Am I stumbling,quot;? Who are you talking about in this video then? FYI: I don't have the power to stop anyone from doing anything in Bravo. I show support for every project my castmates do. TV, business or whatever they are doing, I always post for them, even if we don't get along. I don't understand the shadow towards me. I stay in my lane and I'm not blocking anyone. "

She went on to say that they will discuss it at the meeting to be filmed via teleconference.

Leakes replied to Kandi with: ‘You love watching my videos. If I was talking about you, I would have no problem telling you. You have no power to prevent me from getting something. Yes, they have given you some commercials (3 episodes). If you think this has anything to do with you please contact Lisa Bloom and we can go from there. Also, they offered me many derivative shows and even gave me a million dollars back. If you don't believe it, call Tru Entertainment and Bravo. Goodbye Kandi man. I'll see you at the meeting. "

If not Kandi, who do you think Nene was talking about?



