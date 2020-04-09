NASA Selects Masten Space Systems to Deliver Cargo to the Moon – Latest News

NASA has selected a California-based company called Masten Space Systems to deliver and operate eight payloads to the Moon's South Pole in 2022, to help lay the groundwork for human expeditions to the lunar surface beginning in 2024.

The payloads, which include nine instruments to assess the composition of the lunar surface, test precision landing technologies and assess radiation on the Moon, are delivered under NASA's Commercial Lunar Charging Services (CLPS) initiative as part of the agency's Artemis program, the US space agency said Wednesday.

The $ 75.9 million award includes end-to-end services for instrument delivery, including payload integration, launch from Earth, landing on the Moon's surface, and operation for at least 12 days.

Masten Space Systems will land these payloads on the Moon with its XL-1 lander, NASA said.

"The commercial industry is critical to realizing our vision of lunar exploration. The science and technology that we are sending to the lunar surface prior to our manned missions will help us understand the lunar environment better than ever," said the administrator of the NASA Jim Bridenstine. he said in a statement.

"These CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) installments are at the forefront of our work to do great science and support human exploration of the Moon. I am happy to welcome another of our innovative companies to the group that is ready to start taking our burdens to the moon as soon as possible, "Bridenstine said.

The payloads to be delivered have been developed primarily from the two recent requests for lunar loads provided by NASA (NPLP) and lunar surface instrument loads and technology loads (LSITP).

Due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, NASA is leveraging virtual presence and communication tools to safely advance these important lunar exploration activities, and to deliver this delivery to the lunar surface as previously scheduled. of the pandemic.

