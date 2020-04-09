NASA could turn craters of the Moon into massive radio telescopes – BGR

NASA scientists devise a way to turn a lunar crater into a massive radio telescope.

The concept is based on a large crater on the other side of the Moon, a pair of lunar landers, and a small army of robots to build it.

NASA plans to return humans to the Moon by 2024.

NASA sent the first humans to the Moon many decades ago, but years later the space agency seemed to lose interest in Earth's little neighbor. Only recently, it appears that NASA has been engaged in lunar exploration and research, hoping to use the Moon and an orbiting gateway as a starting point for deeper missions in space.

Now, with a manned Moon mission still underway by 2024, NASA scientists are exploring all sorts of wild and interesting concepts. One of these concepts appears in a new blog post by Saptarshi Bandyopadhyay from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. In the post, Bandyopadhyay explains how it might be possible to use a lunar crater as a radio telescope, as long as we can send the right pieces of hardware to the other side of the Moon.

It sounds crazy, but it actually makes a lot of sense. A large lunar crater would already have the correct shape as a radio telescope dish, so installing a variety of devices in and around the rim of the crater could allow it to function in the same way.

Exactly how such a system would be built on the other side of the Moon is a huge hurdle, but NASA's JPL has some solid ideas. For starters, a pair of landers would be sent to a target crater, with one of the spacecraft landing outside the crater and the other "telescope lander,quot; landing as close to the center of the dish as possible.

A small fleet of robots from the first lander would travel to the crater, take the guide wires from the telescope's lander and advance along the sides of the crater in all directions. As robots continually drag the guides, the wire mesh inside the lander hangs over the floor and sides of the crater, creating a suspended radio telescope dish up to a kilometer in diameter.

"This lunar crater radio telescope (LCRT), with a diameter of 1 km, will be the largest full-aperture radio telescope in the solar system," Bandyopadhyay writes. "LCRT could allow enormous scientific discoveries in the field of cosmology by looking at the early universe in the 10–50 m wavelength band (ie, the 6–30MHz frequency band), which has not been explored by humans to date. "

It is an ambitious plan and one that would require many things to work perfectly, but if it did work, the resulting radio telescope would be a truly amazing tool for astronomers. At this point, it's just an idea, but it's certainly within the realm of possibility.

Image source: Saptarshi Bandyopadhyay