Naked Man Zoombombs Berkeley Online Classroom; Outbreak of six people at East Bay Senior Care Facility – Up News Info San Francisco

Good News – Neighbor helping neighbor

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reserves $ 1B for charity, initial focus on coronavirus relief efforts

SAN FRANCISCO – Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey says he is dedicating more than a quarter of his wealth to a new fund for charitable causes, with an immediate focus on coronavirus relief efforts. Dorsey will transfer $ 1 billion of his capital in Square, the digital payments company he also co-founded, a limited liability company called Start Small, said Tuesday in a series of tweets. Dorsey said that amount represents about 28% of his wealth. read more

Sierra Aviation Company Sends Coronavirus Supplies to Bay Area Health Workers, First Responders

Across California, the business of aviation charter flights has slowed. Mountain Lion Aviation, based in Truckee, instead of letting their planes sit idle, volunteer to help move much-needed supplies to those fighting the coronavirus. "You know, our plane was there, so we wanted to do something," said CEO Chris Barbera. read more

Coronavirus and Bay Area Schools

Naked Man Screaming Obscenity Zoombombs Berkeley Virtual Classroom

BERKELEY – Berkeley school officials indefinitely suspended all online video classes after a naked man hacked into a Zoom instruction session, exposed himself to students, and began shouting obscenities, authorities said. In a letter sent to parents Wednesday afternoon, Berkeley Schools Superintendent Brent Stephens said the incident took place on Tuesday. "Yesterday there was a serious violation of an online high school classroom meeting held at Zoom," Stephens wrote. “An adult man appeared, exposed himself to the students and shouted obscenities. The man was immediately expelled from the session by the teacher. In response, we reported this incident to the Berkeley police and contacted the students in the classroom and their parents. " read more

Coronavirus surge

Six die in coronavirus outbreak at Hayward senior care center

HAYWARD – Health officials confirmed new infections Wednesday among staff and residents of the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward and the East Bay Post-Acute Health Care Center in the Castro Valley, resulting in six deaths. Gateway currently has 59 people infected with COVID-19, 35 residents, and 24 employees, according to Alameda County Public Health Department spokesman Neetu Balram. Six of the infected residents have died. read more

Despite "Coupling the Bend,quot;, the Bay Area faces a long road to normality

SAN FRANCISCO – While California has successfully "flattened the curve," Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state projects a manageable spike in cases in May, which does not necessarily mean that shelter orders there will end the summer. "We are working very hard right now, trying to think about what the signs would be," said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Health Officer. What do we need to have in place to relax a little? That planning is not only underway here in our county; this is what is really happening around the world. " read more

Governor Newsom confirms 68 new deaths and updates EPP acquisition

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that the state was facing one of its deadliest days in the fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic with 68 new confirmed deaths in California. The governor provided that number during his daily update on California's response to COVID-19. The new deaths brought the state's total number of deaths to 442. read more

The Santa Rita prison reports 8 new cases of coronavirus, marking 11 in total

DUBLIN – Eight more people at the Santa Rita Jail have tested positive for coronavirus, marking 11 total cases in jail, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Three inmates were confirmed to be infected on Tuesday. There was no further information on the eight confirmed positive inmates on Wednesday. read more

Marin County's top health official "learned a lot firsthand,quot; during his isolation from COVID-19

SAN RAFAEL – While most San Francisco Bay County health officials should trust antidotes for what it's like to suffer from a coronavirus infection, Marin County Health Chief Matt Willis can give account first hand. It was 16 days ago when Willis reported that he had tested positive for the disease and was showing moderate symptoms. He immediately isolated himself from his family and was quarantined. He has not had a fever for the past four days, but he still has a long way to go in his recovery. read more

Stanford Blood Center looks for plasma from patients who recovered from COVID-19

PALO ALTO – The Stanford Blood Center is seeking plasma donations from those who have recovered from the coronavirus as part of a potential new treatment for patients battling the disease. According to a statement, the investigational treatment recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. USA It will transfuse the plasma from those that were recovered in patients with COVID-19, in the hope that the antibodies will save the lives of the recipients. The plasma would eventually be used in clinical trials in patients at different stages of the fight against COVID-19. read more

Santa Clara County orders the EPP stock report; 95 new cases, death toll at 46

SAN JOSE – Santa Clara County on Wednesday ordered companies and individuals to report large inventories of personal protective equipment and fans within a week, as health officials try to assess what supplies are in the county to prepare for a possible surge. of patients with coronavirus. The order occurs when the county reports nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths. Dr. Sara Cody, County Health Officer, issued the order requiring the disclosure of large inventories of PPE through an online survey, saying the order would help ensure the health and safety of world-class medical workers. line, first responders and patients. read more

Intense "pandemic dreams,quot; disrupt the nation's sleep during the coronavirus outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO – Americans stressed by the coronavirus outbreak are discovering that sleep is not necessarily a time of relaxation or tranquility. Many people are turning to social media to comment on the phenomenon known as "pandemic dreams,quot;, sharing examples through the hashtag #pandemicdreams. They report vivid, often strange and sometimes terrifying dreams that involve fear of death, threats against loved ones, and anxiety associated with self-quarantine. read more

An alternative COVID-19 care site is being established in Sonoma State

ROHNERT PARK – Sonoma County, Sonoma State University and the Petaluma Health Center are establishing an alternative care site at the university in Rohnert Park that will house approximately 580 COVID-19 positive patients in need of hospital care. The nonprofit Petaluma Health Center will operate the site, and patients will be located in the Recreation Center and in part of the residential housing area on the SSU campus. The Recreation Center gyms will be used for positive COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms and the residential units will be used for people awaiting test results for COVID-19. read more

Local businesses fulfill grocery orders as online delivery services overwhelmed during pandemic

DUBLIN – As the shelter in the Bay Area enters its second month, many people are trying to use online grocery delivery services. But many of the services, like Instacart, Safeway grocery delivery, and Amazon Fresh, are experiencing overwhelming demand and don't have many delivery times available. Some local companies are now changing their models to meet the growing need for "contactless,quot; food. read more

Napa Valley College Donates Fans for COVID-19 Response

NAPA – Napa Valley College is among California's community colleges statewide that donate ventilators to hospitals during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, a school spokeswoman said. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services picked up eight fans from Napa Valley College and six from Modesto Junior College on Tuesday, Napa Valley College spokeswoman Holly Dawson said. read more

SF Mayor announces increased mental health care for first responders

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced expanded access to mental health services for first responders and all health care workers on Wednesday as the city grapples with the new coronavirus pandemic. During a briefing by the city's Emergency Operations Center, Breed said that with 676 now confirmed cases in the city, including 10 deaths, it was necessary to acknowledge the mental health of first responders, city employees and workers in the Health. read more

Coronavirus shelter in place

The faithful gather virtually in the great week of religious celebrations

SAINT RAFAEL – For many religions, this would be a great week to celebrate and unite, but many have to adjust to the new form of online worship due to the coronavirus pandemic. It started on Wednesday night for the Jewish community when families celebrated the Seder Passover. Typically, many generations would gather around a table, but this year's groups gathered around their electronic devices. read more

PG,amp;E closes camps, recreation sites until June due to coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – Pacific Gas & Electric Company announced that it would keep more than three dozen recreation sites and camps owned by the utility company due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to a statement released Wednesday, the 38 sites located in the utility's service area will be closed at least until June, when it plans to reevaluate the closure plan. Enclosed sites include Lake Almanor in Plumas County and Lake Spaulding in Nevada County, along with the Pit River Country in the far north of California. read more

San Francisco Muni faces questions about crowded buses amid social distance requirements

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco Muni officials faced questions about an image of crowded bus passengers shoulder to shoulder during the coronavirus public health emergency that required physical distancing. The image, taken around 12:15 p.m. at Exit 38 Geary, it shows the crowded passengers standing alone. Many of the passengers appear to be elderly, and most wear masks. read more

Ghost ship case: Derick Almena will be released from Santa Rita prison due to coronavirus

OAKLAND – An Alameda County Superior Court judge decided to release Ghost Ship's main tenant, Derick Almena, from custody at the Santa Rita jail in Dublin due to concerns about the coronavirus cases in jail, the Wednesday the authorities. The court decided to release Almena on its own initiative. Judge Trina Thompson notified the Alameda County District Attorney and Almena's attorneys, saying that Almena will be released and electronically monitored. read more

Hayward Council Extends Eviction Protections To Businesses During Coronavirus Pandemic

HAYWARD – Hayward City Council voted Tuesday night to extend eviction protections to businesses and other tenants of commercial buildings during the new coronavirus pandemic. The protections also apply to homeowners who are unable to make mortgage payments due to the public health crisis. read more

Coronavirus and public transport

VTA light rail service resumes after suspension after operator trainee tested positive

SAN JOSE – The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority's light rail service will resume Thursday after being suspended for two weeks due to a trainee operator testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. The service will run from 6 a.m. at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with trains operating every 30 minutes, according to the VTA. There are no fees. On March 25, VTA management learned of the positive coronavirus test and shut down service that night. During the shutdown, all light rail vehicles were thoroughly cleaned and the agency continued its work of replacing upholstered seats with vinyl. read more

Coronavirus jobs

Securitas hires security guards throughout the Bay Area, California, to protect businesses closed by on-site shelters

SAN FRANCISCO – An international security company plans to expand its workforce in California and the Bay Area to help protect businesses closed by the coronavirus shelter in place. Securitas announced Tuesday that it will add nearly 1,000 security guard jobs statewide, adding to its current California workforce of 15,000. According to the Swedish-based firm, available positions include both regular and temporary opportunities, full-time and part-time. read more

