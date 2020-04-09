Mom wonders if her boyfriend is too feminine – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My daughter "Lauren,quot; is in her early 30s and has had a handful of serious long-term relationships over the years with young men. These relationships did not work for various reasons

Recently, she met a boy online. She fell in love with him instantly (and he, for her).

She says she has never met someone so thoughtful, and that he is unlike anyone she has ever met before.

He brings her flowers every week, cooks for her, prepares lunch for her to take to work (with little notes inside), buys her small gifts, etc.

Jokingly, I said, "He is so caring and loving that he looks like a woman, just like me!"

After meeting and spending an evening with them, I can't help feeling that it may not be totally straight.

She seems like a pretty nice person, but she exhibits more feminine or feminine features and gestures, acting more like a girlfriend than a boyfriend.

She has recently changed her first name and has also removed all traces of online social media, so there are no images or other clues to her past relationships or her life before she met my daughter.

I hate being hurt or cheated on again, and I would never offer her my suspicions unless she asked, but my intuition is rarely wrong.

What you think?

– trusting my gut

