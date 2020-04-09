Mom wonders if her boyfriend is too feminine – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My daughter "Lauren,quot; is in her early 30s and has had a handful of serious long-term relationships over the years with young men. These relationships did not work for various reasons

Recently, she met a boy online. She fell in love with him instantly (and he, for her).

She says she has never met someone so thoughtful, and that he is unlike anyone she has ever met before.

He brings her flowers every week, cooks for her, prepares lunch for her to take to work (with little notes inside), buys her small gifts, etc.

Jokingly, I said, "He is so caring and loving that he looks like a woman, just like me!"

After meeting and spending an evening with them, I can't help feeling that it may not be totally straight.

She seems like a pretty nice person, but she exhibits more feminine or feminine features and gestures, acting more like a girlfriend than a boyfriend.

She has recently changed her first name and has also removed all traces of online social media, so there are no images or other clues to her past relationships or her life before she met my daughter.

I hate being hurt or cheated on again, and I would never offer her my suspicions unless she asked, but my intuition is rarely wrong.

What you think?

– trusting my gut

Dear Trusting: You seem to think "not totally straight,quot; is a bad thing. Or that consideration and nurturing are exclusively feminine traits.

I know many people who would be very happy with someone who was not so locked into a specific sexual or gender identity.

I also can't imagine why her revelation or insight would necessarily surprise her daughter. Surely she has noticed the same charming features that you have noticed.

The current "Lauren,quot; couple could have transitioned across the gender spectrum, to land in a comfortable spot where it is a beautiful combination of male and female traits. If so, unless there is some kind of deception or mishandling, the kind of loving kindness and consideration it shows must be celebrated.

I agree that his lack of an online "footprint,quot; raises a red flag, and Lauren must be aware of this and do her own due diligence regarding it. She must proceed slowly and thoughtfully.

However, she is an adult. She may be much more aware of gender subtleties and complications than you think. She may be on her own gender journey.

Anyway, this is the very definition of "taking care of your own affairs,quot;.

Dear Amy: I recently lost my 40 year old life partner as well as my last brother (my dear sister).

In each case in hospitals and funeral homes in different states, each of them was called "the body,quot; or, worse still, "the remains."

Is this coldness something new? Why couldn't they say the person's name?

I hope that people in these fields will take notice and spread the word.

– Still grieving

Dear Duel: I am sorry you suffered these painful losses. My own experience with death is that the experience really increases awareness and sensitivity to many interactions related to loss.

One reason to use this impersonal terminology would be because many people are known by a different name than the one on their death certificate. If his life partner was called "James,quot;, but his family members knew him by his middle name, "Thomas,quot;, he would refer to him by the wrong name.

And professionals may not always know the relationship of the person they are addressing with the deceased. For example, referring to your partner as your "husband,quot; might have been wrong.

This is from the Health and Human Services Service (HHS.gov) website: "The HIPAA Privacy Rule protects individually identifiable health information about a deceased for 50 years after the date of the individual's death." This covers identifiable health information; professionals could run with this, through an (over) abundance of caution.

I fully agree with you that referring to the body of a loved one as "the remains,quot; is cold, hurtful, and annoying. I'm sorry this happened to you.

Dear Amy: A recent response to "Lea, in Santa Cruz, CA,quot; explored the stigma of adults living with their parents.

Stigma is not so much about living WITH your parents, but about taking it away from parents.

The adult living in the parents' basement who cares only for their own needs is judged completely differently than an adult who works and pays the rent and contributes to the home.

– Been there

Dear been there: Yes, I agree completely.

