Minnesota Coronavirus: Governor Tim Walz defends extension of stay-at-home order until May 4 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

It is part of the reason Governor Tim Walz is extending the order of permanence in the state.

The governor strongly defended his decision Thursday.

Governor Tim Walz pays tribute to those who lost their lives for Covid 19

"Nothing more than any of us would like to do is get back to normal as soon as possible, but we can't let the illusions take us," Walz said.

As the governor updated the state during an hour-long conference call, Minnesota Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka tweeted his opposition to the extension of his stay-at-home order.

Senator Gazelka also accused the governor on Twitter of mistakenly planning what Gazelka called a New York-style increase.

"I hope I am as wrong as I can be about the needs of those beds, but all the data shows me that I can't risk it right now," Governor Walz replied.

The Governor says that with the peak of hospitalizations under his expected model until mid-July, he hopes that those who disagree with his Order to Stay Home will follow precautions anyway.

"I hope that because they don't support him, they honor him and they don't put themselves at risk and we continue to work together," Walz said.

The Governor acknowledged that other models show a peak much earlier: One model even shows the peak in Minnesota later this month, but Governor Walz says he is acting on the best information and advice from local and national experts, as well as local. health care providers to save as many lives as possible.

The Governor says the 35W bridge and other landmarks will light up blue tonight as part of a global effort to thank frontline health workers.