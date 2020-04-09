Minnesota coronavirus: Fall wedding season backed by rescheduled ceremonies – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues more and more, it forces people who have major events to make changes.

Weddings, fundraising events and galas in all the Twin Cities are being canceled or postponed.

Alyssa Heimer and Brian Gossett of Richfield have been engaged for approximately two years. They were finally planning to make things official on May 16, 2020.

"I think we were in denial at first," Heimer said.

Gossett describes the experience so far as "slow burning,quot;.

"Things would go from week to week or day to day," Gossett said.

Last week they made the inevitable decision on social media to postpone their wedding until October 9, 2020.

“It was kind of an instinct for both of us. We just feel, you know, obviously for the safety and health of all of our guests, "Heimer said.

Amy Zaroff, owner of Amy Zaroff Event Planning, says she is seeing dozens of her clients having to reschedule their events due to the pandemic.

"We are seeing right now that weddings until July are now being postponed," said Zaroff.

She suggests and encourages people to postpone their cancellation event to help keep vendor companies afloat.

"Delay revenue to the providers you have selected rather than eliminate it all together," said Zarloff.

She says they are starting to see a backlog of rescheduled weddings for the fall, meaning couples have to switch their big days to weekdays. But Zaroff says there is a silver lining to that.

"There are often cost savings when there is no event on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday night," he said.

Prospective Gossetts had to move their wedding to a Friday instead of the originally planned Saturday night. They also said that several people have had to cancel their RSVPs due to conflicts with the new date.

However, through this process, they have gained perspective and come out stronger.

"There are so many people going through so much more right now … and how long has this been around, that's where we've come to this mentality that this is going to be okay," Heimer said.

Zaroff says his event planning team has also noticed that most vendors in Minnesota are not adding additional fees for contract changes. They are doing everything possible to maintain the business and facilitate the change of date.

